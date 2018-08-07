Halo® Holistic Natural Garden Of Vegan® For Dogs Is Leading The Pack

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo® Holistic Garden of Vegan® for dogs jumped in front of the pack with two announcements this week – Halo was nominated for the 2018 VegNews Veggie Awards, and the brand launched a #VegPledge social media campaign for dog parents wanting to lower their carbon paw prints.

Halo® holistic natural pet food believes whole meat makes a whole lot of difference, but there are also benefits for dogs incorporating vegan dog food into their weekly diet. Halo's Garden of Vegan® is ideal for dog parents living a vegan lifestyle or dogs with protein sensitivities as well as those looking to combat climate change by reducing their carbon paw prints.

"None of the essential nutrients required by dogs are found exclusively in animal tissues. In animal nutrition, we really prefer to talk about nutrient requirements, as opposed to ingredient requirements," said Dr. Sarah Dodd, a veterinarian who also has an advanced degree in plant-based nutrition. "As far as we know, dogs have no requirement for meat per se, instead, they have a requirement for nutrients which may be obtained from meat, or from other sources. A plant-based diet bearing an AAFCO statement of adequacy has been formulated to contain all of the known essential nutrients required by the species and life-stage denoted on the statement."

Many dog parents feed their dogs vegan either because they wish to extend their own vegan lifestyle to that of their companion animal, or because their dogs are experiencing allergic reactions to common meat based dog food recipes. If dogs switched to eating vegan just one day a week, it would have the same impact as taking almost 1 million cars off the road a year.

Dog parents looking to try "Meatless Monday" can visit #HaloVegPledge to learn more about the benefits of incorporating Garden of Vegan® into their weekly diet. Halo anticipates most dogs will LOVE going vegan one day a week, but if they don't love it, stick with whole meat.

Halo's Garden of Vegan® is nominated for the 2018 Annual VegNews Veggie Awards, the largest survey of vegan products in the world. Pet parents can vote for Halo at Veggie Awards until polling closes on August 31.

ABOUT HALO, PURELY FOR PETS®



For over 30 years, Halo® has insisted on creating only holistic pet foods that rely ﬁrst on real WHOLE meat, poultry or ﬁsh…never ANY rendered "meat meal"…making these recipes fundamentally diﬀerent from the kibble found in almost all leading "natural" pet food brands. Halo uses OrigiNative™ GAP and MSC-certified proteins that say NO to factory farming and offer Superior Digestibility. Halo uses Non-GMO Vegetables in its natural pet food. Plus, Halo feeds it forward (#HaloFeeditForward), donating a bowl of Halo to shelter pets every time consumers buy, in partnership with Freekibble.com and GreaterGood.org. Halo invites pet parents to "Feed for 14 Days, Love it or it's Free!" Learn more about Halo's HOLISTIC. WHOLE. HUMANE. pet food for dogs and cats at HaloPets.com.

