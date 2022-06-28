HALO Hydration welcomes tennis phenom, Ashlyn Krueger, to Team HALO's impressive roster

"I am beyond delighted to join Team HALO. I use their hydration products multiple times a day to perform at my best. I'm very excited to be part of the team as I greatly believe in their products and mission. It will be great being on the ground level as HALO takes off globally," said Krueger.

Launched in 2021, HALO's hydration powders have rapidly expanded across the US and EU. Unique in the category, HALO offers a proprietary blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals to keep you optimally hydrated, without the sugar or other artificial ingredients prevalent in other brands. With only 1g of organic, natural cane sugar and 15 calories per stick, tons of Vitamin C, and crisp, refreshing flavors, HALO is ideal as part of your daily hydration and wellness ritual.

Speaking of the partnership, serial entrepreneur, CEO and Founder Anshuman Vohra, said "As an avid tennis player myself, it is a huge honor to welcome Ashlyn to the team. She represents the next generation of tennis, just as we represent the next generation of hydration. Her commitment to her craft and her passion for hydrating with HALO – and performing better as a result – makes it easy for HALO to support Ashlyn's impending meteoric rise."

HALO is available in the US at select Walmart stores, Walmart.com , HALOHydration.com and Amazon . The brand is also available in the UK and parts of Europe for online sale.

HALO Hydration is focused on next generation hydration, including better ingredients, lower sugar (only 1g), a focus on sustainability, and most importantly, creating products that allow people to live better and perform better via HALO's cutting-edge proprietary hydration blend of essential electrolytes, vitamins,

and minerals. HALO was founded by CPG industry experts and veterans and is backed by an elite roster of global athletes and celebrities alike, including tennis player Andy Murray, global soccer star Emerson Palmieri, hip hop mogul Pitbull, and tennis coaching legend Patrick Mouratoglou (Serena William's coach), among others.

