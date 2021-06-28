Halo Investing Adds AIG Life & Retirement to Its Annuities Platform

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Investing ("Halo"), the world's first and only independent, multi-issuer technology platform for protective investments, today announced that AIG Life & Retirement has joined Halo's growing digital annuities platform.

AIG Life & Retirement will offer its Power Index Advisory® and Assured Edge® Advisory annuities on Halo, enabling financial advisors to seamlessly include AIG's retirement solutions as part of their clients' portfolios. The Halo platform brings a centralized marketplace to advisors to help them explore, transact, and manage annuities in a simple, efficient, and cost-effective manner.

"AIG Life & Retirement is a leader in annuities, and we are pleased to make their high-quality protection and lifetime income options available to advisors on Halo," said Biju Kulathakal, Co-Founder & CEO of Halo. "Our agreement with AIG continues our commitment to providing advisors with leading investment resources, tools, and offerings to help generate retirement income for individuals."

Halo streamlines the execution and management across the annuity lifecycle for advisors and offers different annuity options and strategies from the world's leading carriers. Halo also has an outsourced insurance desk that can serve as the licensed agent of record for advisors.

"We value the many financial advisors helping to secure financial futures with protected lifetime income," said Terri Fiedler, Chief Executive Officer, AIG Financial Distributors. "Joining Halo will enable AIG Life & Retirement to support more advisors who want access to fee-based annuities as they design income strategies for their clients' retirement portfolios."

About Halo Investing

Halo Investing is the first multi-issuer technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission to provide access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities as well as a suite of tools to analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com

Securities offered through Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC, a SEC Registered Broker/Dealer and member of FINRA/ SIPC. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services. Halo Investing Insurance Services is not a broker dealer. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any Fix Annuity, Fixed Indexed Annuity, RILA or Variable Annuity insurance product.

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments – Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets – and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc. (ACS), member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement.

Life insurance and annuities issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), Houston, TX except in New York, where issued by The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York (US Life). Certain annuities are issued by The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX. Issuing companies AGL, US Life and VALIC are responsible for financial obligations of insurance products. Products and services may not be available in all states and product features may vary by state. All companies are members of American International Group, Inc. (AIG).

