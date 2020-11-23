Halo Labs Announces New CEO

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Labs, a life science instrumentation company developing tools for biologics researchers, announced today that Rick Gordon has been named Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Gordon has 20 years of experience in the life science tools market and has held senior positions at ForteBio, Phasefocus, and Unchained Labs. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Global Sales for Halo labs where he oversaw both sales and customer support. He lead the commercial launch of their popular Horizon® and Aura™ instruments, built a global sales and distribution network, and expanded Halo Labs' customer base to include virtually every major global biopharmaceutical company.

"Rick has a proven track record and is the right leader for Halo Labs," said Dr. Joe Keegan, Executive Chairman of Halo Labs. "He understands our customers and with Rick's strategic vision, the company is in a great position to execute on the market opportunities ahead."

"Halo Labs is one of the most innovative companies in our industry and I'm excited about our future," said Rick Gordon. "Thanks to the efforts of our team, our products have reduced therapeutic development timelines and have revolutionized stability testing across the industry. The Horizon and Aura systems have become the standard for high-throughput, low-volume particle analysis, and they are now considered the technology of choice in cell and gene therapy."

About Halo Labs

Halo Labs in Burlingame, CA, is a venture-backed scientific instrumentation and consumable company that commercializes high throughput biopharmaceutical formulation and quality control tools for subvisible particle analysis using state-of-the-art custom optics and image processing techniques. Researchers around the globe depend on Halo Labs for unprecedented insights into aggregates and subvisible particles present in their drug products via optical imaging on membranes. For more information, visit www.halolabs.com.

