Halo Labs Launches the Aura CL™ for Cell Therapy Product Quality

The Aura CL is the next generation in Halo Labs' popular family of instruments. Using Backgrounded Membrane Imaging (BMI) and Fluorescence Membrane Microscopy (FMM) the Aura CL can distinguish therapeutic cells from contaminants and other particles that might adversely harm patients. It can count, size, and ID therapeutic cell types and determine if non-conforming particles are cellular, protein, or other types of material.

Until now, there has been no effective way to measure subvisible particles in cellular therapeutics.

"The Aura CL is going to completely revolutionize cell therapy product quality analysis. Up until now, there has been no effective way to measure subvisible particles in cellular therapeutics because the drug product itself is also a particle," said Bernardo Cordovez, Chief Science Officer at Halo Labs. "Other methods cannot distinguish cells from protein aggregates or even extrinsic particles that pose a danger to patients, but the Aura CL does it quickly and easily. In addition, the Aura CL has all the cytometric capabilities that cell therapy customers need. It can count cells, ID cell type, and measure viability all in one assay."

"The cell and gene therapy market represent a unique opportunity for us because too many existing tools are not made in response to customer's needs," said Rick Gordon, CEO of Halo Labs. "There have been attempts to adapt older technology to these rapidly changing fields but there are still analytical gaps that haven't been filled. I'm excited that Halo Labs can fill these voids to propel the industry forward, reduce development time, and improve patient safety."

About Halo Labs

Halo Labs in Burlingame, CA is a venture-backed scientific instrumentation and consumable company that commercializes high throughput biopharmaceutical formulation, stability, and product quality control tools for aggregate and subvisible particle analysis using state-of-the-art custom optics and image processing techniques. Biopharmaceutical companies around the globe depend on Halo Labs for unprecedented insights into their drug products. For more information, visit www.halolabs.com.

