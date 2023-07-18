Halo Labs Unveils Aura+ Subscription Program for Convenient and Affordable Particle Analysis

News provided by

Halo Labs

18 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Labs, a pioneer in life science instrumentation, announced the launch of its new Aura®+ Subscription Program. This game-changing offering allows researchers to leverage the power of its cutting-edge particle analysis technology without the burden of full up-front capital equipment costs.

Continue Reading
The Aura+ subscription program includes an instrument, consumables, service, installation, training, and applications support for a flat monthly fee. This program is initially available in North America and Europe.
The Aura+ subscription program includes an instrument, consumables, service, installation, training, and applications support for a flat monthly fee. This program is initially available in North America and Europe.

Aura+ is an all-in-one drug product quality tool that ensures the safety, stability, and efficacy of protein, cell, and gene therapies. Using Backgrounded Membrane Imaging (BMI) and Fluorescence Membrane Microscopy (FMM) technologies, Aura+ brings particle characterization to earlier stages of therapeutic development with just 5 µl of sample. 

And now, with the Aura®+ Subscription Program, early-stage biotech researchers gain easier access to this critical tool that enables them to make informed developmental and formulation decisions at earlier stages of therapeutic development, ensuring breakthrough discoveries without compromising their budget or timeline.

"Our mission is to empower researchers with innovative tools that accelerate scientific breakthroughs," said Rick Gordon, CEO at Halo Labs. "We understand that small biotech companies often cannot afford capital equipment purchases in the current climate and are forced to outsource or postpone critical work. With the Aura+ Subscription Program, we are responding to our customers' needs and removing barriers to accessing cutting-edge particle analysis technology that can keep their development programs moving forward."

The Aura+ subscription program includes an instrument, consumables, service, installation, training, and applications support for a flat monthly fee. This program is initially available in North America and Europe.

About Halo Labs

Halo Labs in Burlingame, CA, is a venture-backed scientific instrumentation and consumable company that commercializes high throughput biopharmaceutical formulation, stability, and product quality control tools for aggregate and subvisible particle analysis using state-of-the-art custom optics and image processing techniques. Biopharmaceutical companies around the globe depend on Halo Labs for unprecedented insights into their drug products. For more information, visit www.halolabs.com.

Contact

Halo Labs
Steven Le
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

Aura is a registered trademark of Halo Labs in the United States. All rights reserved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155941/4167808/Halo_Labs_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155942/Halo_ImageCluster.jpg

SOURCE Halo Labs

Also from this source

Halo Labs Unveils Aura+ Subscription Program for Convenient and Affordable Particle Analysis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.