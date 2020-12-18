Halo Maritime Barriers Protect U.S. Navy Forward Deployed Ships & Sailors

HALO INSTALLS LONGEST SECURITY BARRIER (AT 3.8 KILOMETERS) FOR U.S. NAVY IN BAHRAIN Tweet this

"Local partners continue to contribute to our success here in Bahrain," stated Luke Ritter, HALO Vice President and Middle East General Manager. "Companies like BMMI, GSS, Al Dhaen Contracting & Trading, and Bahrain Precast Concrete showed us the best of what Bahrain has to offer to firms operating in the Kingdom," he said. Twenty-eight permanent buoys and 710 concrete mooring blocks, all fabricated in Bahrain, were installed by Bahraini marine contractors to anchor the 3,800-meter barrier.

HALO's operations for this project were based at the company's Middle East Headquarters established in December 2019 in Manama's Diplomatic Quarter. HALO is taking advantage of several benefits available to firms based in business-friendly Bahrain. Lower operating costs than other regional neighbors, a local workforce with an array of valuable skills, and its position as a natural gateway to the entire region, all continue to make Bahrain an attractive headquarters location for managing HALO projects in the GCC.

