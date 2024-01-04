Halo Microelectronics Introduces a 3.6A I2C Controlled Single-Cell Battery Charger IC with OTG

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announces the launch of its HL7009A, a high-efficient 3.6A switching charger IC ideal for smartphones, tablet computing, and mobile IoT devices.

The HL7009A is a fully integrated, all-in-one switch-mode Li-Ion battery charger IC that can charge a single cell with a maximum current of 3.6A. It simplifies charging by removing power path management, making it a cost-effective and compact solution. Additionally, it improves charging efficiency and reduces size and cost by using a specialized method for precise charge current control and optimizing internal power switches for greater efficiency across different input voltages, resulting in faster charging times.

It supports a wide range of input sources, including the standard USB host port, USB charging port, and the AC-DC adapter. It's compatible with input operating voltages ranging from 4.0V to 9.5V, enabling it to energize the system rail even in the absence of a battery. Additionally, it is equipped to facilitate BC1.2 detection, ensuring the application of an appropriate input current limit for optimal utilization of the power supplied by the input source.

The HL7009A independently handles Li-ion battery charging when linked to an I2C host. It oversees battery voltage, executes charging in three stages: pre-charge, constant current, and constant voltage, and stops when fully charged. If the battery voltage drops too low, it restarts charging. The I2C interface enables customizable charging settings and system-level communication. Without an I2C host, a built-in timer ensures safe charging cessation.

It also supports the OTG function, allowing for configurable output voltage at VBUS, with a maximum output current reaching up to 1.2A.

"The HL7009A with its exceptionally high efficiency enables a faster and more eco-friendly charging experience for today's consumers," stated Halo Microelectronics. "Halo Microelectronics continues to produce stellar battery chargers, and it's no exception here with the new USB-compliant, fully integrated switch-mode Li-Ion battery charger."

About Halo Microelectronics.

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at halomicro.com.

