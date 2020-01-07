Halo Microelectronics introduces a complete wireless and USB battery charging solution optimized for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Halo Microelectronics introduced three new battery charging solutions that are optimized for TWS application. Halo, with its wide-range of battery charging and DC-DC products, has been enabling market leading portable devices since 2012. With these market proven IP's, Halo has developed battery charging solutions that are ideal for the growing TWS market.

The TWS, like other wearable applications, must be size and power optimized. Halo's new products are specifically designed to meet these demanding size and power requirements of TWS. HL6111R 5W Qi™ compatible wireless receiver solution is a compact solution designed for the charging cases. For the battery charging, Halo offers both an HL7046 linear charger and an HL7090 switching charger for the earbuds and for the charging cases. Depending on application needs, either solution can be adopted. In addition to these devices, Halo also provides a total reference design with board schematics and firmware to shorten the time to market.

"Halo is unique in offering these new products optimized for TWS applications," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Micro. "With its low power consumption and highest efficiency wireless receiver and battery chargers, Halo is enabling the best user experience possible. With wealth of market proven IP's and fast execution, Halo will continue to deliver application specific power management devices that perfectly fit customer's needs."

Key features and Benefits of HL6111R, HL7090, and HL7046 fast charging solution

HL6111R 5W Wireless receiver

Extremely low 7µA standby current

Integrated buck regulator with high-efficiency bypass mode

Fully programmable output Voltage and Current

Comprehensive protection: Input & output power monitoring, OVP, OCP, OTP

WLCSP or QFN package offered

HL7090 Switching charger

Max charging current of 900mA

Two channels with 100mA current limit for earbud charging

Small 2.2µH inductor

HL7046 Linear Charger

3.7V to 6.0V input voltage operation range

500mA max charging current with power path

±0.5% battery voltage regulation accuracy

Small WLCSP-9 package

For more information about Halo's TWS charging solutions, please contact media@halomicro.com or visit http://www.halomicro.com/fW3zMjaOW/mbSiTfxwS-P.html

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy efficient smart systems. Halo Microlectronics has been driving innovation in mobile, IoT and automotive systems, since 2012. Find out more at www.halomicro.com

SOURCE Halo Microelectronics International

Related Links

http://www.halomicro.com

