Halo Microelectronics Introduces a New 3A I2C Controlled Single-Cell Battery Charger with 2x LDOs

Halo Microelectronics International

31 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announces the launch of its I2C controlled single-cell battery charger with two LDOs.

The HL7095 is an advanced I2C interface switch-mode Li-ion battery charger featuring power FETs, power-path management, and a reverse boost function. It's a fully integrated solution designed for use in a wide range of devices, including wearables, smartphones, tablet computing, power banks, and other portable electronics.

The versatile HL7095 is compatible with both single-cell and multiple-cell in parallel Li-ion and Li-polymer batteries. Its switch-mode operation and low-resistance power path ensure optimal charging, discharging, and boost efficiency, shortening battery charging time and prolonging battery life during discharge.

The HL7095 supports various input sources, such as standard USB host ports, USB charging ports, and AC-DC adapters. It accepts input voltages ranging from 3.9V to 12V, enabling it to power up the system rail without the need for a battery.

The HL7095 can autonomously manage the full charging cycle of a Li-ion battery, with or without an I2C host. It efficiently detects battery voltage and follows four charging phases: trickle charge, pre-charge, constant current, and constant voltage.

The HL7095 offers enhanced convenience and versatility with its reverse boost function, providing a programmable 4V to 10.3V output at VBUS/PMID. This supports USB OTG mode and accessory mode, enabling the battery to supply up to 1A load current. Furthermore, it features two LDOs to power accessories like headsets or LEDs under the accessory mode, using either VBUS via QRB or directly from PMID through reverse boost.

"The HL7095 is a configurable battery management IC that integrates a switching charger, a reverse boost, and two LDOs," stated David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics. "Its low quiescent current and compact solution size make the HL7095 well suited for both smartphone as well as wearable applications, making it a highly integrated yet versatile charging solution," he added.

About Halo Microelectronics
Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at halomicro.com.

For more information, please contact:

Americas and Europe
Jae Park
Email: [email protected]

Greater China / Asia
Jacky Yan
Email: [email protected] 

