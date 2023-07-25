Halo Microelectronics Introduces a New Family of 5 A Continuous Load E-Fuses

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announces the launch of its new E-Fuse family, HL8511/12, HL8521/22 devices designed to protect circuitry on the output (OUT) from transients on power bus (IN), and large in-rush current to protect the power bus from undesired output shorts and unexpected over-load conditions.

The HL8511/21 is without, and HL8512/22 is with reverse current blocking devices that combine an E-Fuse and an integrated power FET to manage the load current, control the output voltage, and regulate the output ramp rate.

During the operation, when the IN pin voltage exceeds the under-voltage lockout threshold, the HL8511/21 and HL8512/22 start to detect the EN/UV pin voltage threshold. If the EN/UV pin exceeds the V ENR (EN threshold voltage rising), the internal MOSFET is enabled, allowing the current to flow from the IN to the OUT pins. If the EN/UV voltage is lower than V ENF (EN threshold voltage falling), then the internal MOSFET is turned off. The E-Fuses also monitor the load current flowing through the device and the input voltage in real time to ensure that the load current does not exceed the current-limit threshold.

The HL8511/21 and HL8512/22 devices include thermal protection. When the device temperature exceeds the thermal shutdown level (typically 150 °C), the internal power FET is turned off, disconnecting the load from the power supply. Once thermal shutdown occurs, the E-Fuses continuously monitor the device temperature. After it drops below a threshold of 10 °C, the shutdown level and the auto-retry delay time elapse, and the power FET is reactivated. This auto-retry process continues until the fault is resolved.

"Our E-Fuse devices boast key specifications, including current limit accuracy and response time, and can effectively clamp the V OUT when the V IN rising slew rate reaches 10 V/µs," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at halomicro.com.

