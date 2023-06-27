Halo Microelectronics Introduces a New Universal Fast Charging Standard Dual-Phase 40 W Charge Pump Charger for Mobile and IoT Devices

Halo Microelectronics International

27 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announces the launch of its new HL7136 device, a Universal Fast Charging Standard (UFCS) fast charging protocol charger for 1-cell Li-ion and Li-ion polymer batteries.

The HL7136 is an UFCS low-voltage fast direct charger that integrates a dual-phase switched-capacitor converter and reverse blocking MOSFET (QRB FET), achieving a 97.4% efficiency for 4.5V output and 5A charging current with 2x22µF per phase. The device utilizes a switched capacitor converter architecture along with an integrated FET for optimal performance. This design enables efficient operation with a 50% duty cycle in the Charge Pump (CP) mode. By using the CP mode, the output voltage VOUT can be approximately half of the input voltage VIN, while the output current is doubled compared to the input current. This configuration helps minimize losses over the input power cable and prevents excessive temperature rise in the application.

The HL7136 also features a Bypass (BP) Mode. In BP Mode, the internal power FETs allow the VIN to pass directly to VOUT without undergoing any conversion process. This mode provides a straightforward path for the input voltage, catering to specific applications where voltage conversion is unnecessary.

The HL7136 provides Constant Current (CC) and Constant Voltage (CV) regulations, ensuring a secure charging operation by controlling the QRB FET. Furthermore, the device includes a thermal regulation loop to address any potential overheating issues that may arise during the CV/CC regulation process.

The HL7136 is equipped with all the necessary protective measures. For a complete list along with a full product description and features, please visit halomicro.com/HL7136.

"The UFCS is a new protocol soon to be adopted by smartphone manufacturers globally and we are thrilled that our dual-phase 40 W charge pump charger with its low-power fast charging perfectly aligns with this protocol," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

