Halo Microelectronics' Nano Power DC-DC Reduces Power Consumption in Standby Mode for Low-Power IoT Devices, Including Wearables, Fitness Trackers, and Smartwatches

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announces the launch of its latest addition to the buck converter product line, the HL7543, designed specifically for wearable devices and its high efficiency makes it an ideal choice for battery-powered devices.

The HL7543 features an input voltage range between 2.3V to 5.5V delivering up to 600mA high efficiency while maintaining over 90% efficiency at load current as low as 10μA. Its wide range of output capacitors can be used to optimize V OUT stability during load transients, and inductors of 2.2μH may be used without affecting loop stability.

The HL7543 operates at a high frequency of 1.2MHz, greatly reducing the value of the required external components. At moderate to light loads, the Pulse Frequency Modulation (PFM) is used to maintain conversion efficiency with non-switching quiescent currents. The HL7543 maintains excellent load and line transient responses even with such a low quiescent current. The system automatically switches to fixed-frequency Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) operation at 1.2MHz for minimum V OUT ripple and optimal load transient response at higher loads. In shutdown mode, the HL7543's supply current drops below 270nA, significantly reducing power consumption.

The HL7543 comes in a compact 1.6mm x 0.9mm WLCSP-8 package; the ideal choice for wearable devices with limited space. Primary applications include wearables, fitness trackers, and smartwatches.

"We are excited to introduce the HL7543 to our buck converter product line," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics. "The smartwatch and the wearable market size is expected to grow $156 billion by 2030 (Source: Acumen Research and Consulting), and our proprietary synchronous buck converter with its excellent load and line transient responses, is one of the key reasons we are leading the wearables industry."

For more information about the HL7543, please visit www.halomicro.com.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

For more information, please contact:

Americas and Europe

Jae Park

Email: [email protected]

Greater China / Asia

Jacky Yan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Halo Microelectronics International