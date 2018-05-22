Halo Neuroscience Pairs with USA Cycling

The partnership focuses on the USA Cycling National Team, providing advanced neurological brain stimulation to athlete training. In addition, National Team athletes across multiple USA Cycling disciplines (Road, Track, Mountain Bike, Cyclocross, BMX and BMX Freestyle) will have the chance to experience Halo Spot and also support research to identify further advances in the use of transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) in cycling skills and endurance.

"We are looking forward to introducing Halo Sport as a training tool for our National Team," said Scott Schnitzspahn, Vice President of Elite Athletics at USA Cycling. "At the highest levels of our sport, the difference between standing at the top of the podium and finishing off of it can be tenths or hundredths of a second. The partnership will allow us to see how this technology can help our athletes train for their chance to be a World Champion or Olympic medalist."

Members of USA Cycling will benefit as well, getting the opportunity to purchase Halo Sport units at an exclusive discount under the partnership agreement.

Daniel Chao, CEO and co-founder of Halo Neuroscience, said, "I've been an avid cyclist since the early 90s, and the physiologic challenges of the sport actually helped inspire the creation of Halo Sport to a significant degree."

"Cycling is a fascinating blend of endurance and skills, and an activity that can be significantly improved through the use of the neuropriming capabilities of our product," said Chao. "We're immensely proud to partner with USA Cycling and are dedicated to doing whatever we can to help all the athletes associated with the organization optimize their training and competitive results."

About Halo Neuroscience

Halo Neuroscience is the creator of Halo Sport, a neurotechnology device that unlocks human potential. Halo Sport utilizes neuropriming technology to stimulate the part of the brain responsible for muscle movement, accelerating training improvements in strength, power, explosiveness, and skill. It's trusted by teams and athletes from the military, Olympics, MLB, NBA, and NFL and is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.haloneuro.com.

Media Contact

press@haloneuro.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halo-neuroscience-pairs-with-usa-cycling-300652326.html

SOURCE Halo Neuroscience

Related Links

https://www.haloneuro.com

