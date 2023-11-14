HALO Showrunner to Collaborate with Global Creator Community on THE DISCO BALL; Sci-Fi Project Stars Stephanie Beatriz and Costa Ronin

THE DISCO BALL, premiering today on the StoryCo platform, represents a new paradigm in storytelling where creators from across the world can creatively contribute to a premium entertainment franchise alongside bonafide Hollywood talent while earning a stake in the future financial success of the project.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StoryCo, the pioneering collaborative storytelling platform, today launched its sci-fi epic THE DISCO BALL, starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Encanto, Twisted Metal) and Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland) with supporting performances by Lionel Boyce (The Bear), Baron Ryan ( @americanbaron on TikTok), and Teddy Sears (The Flash, Masters of Sex). THE DISCO BALL is a first-of-its-kind narrative from the mind of accomplished Hollywood Showrunner Kyle Killen (Halo, Awake, Lone Star) and illustrated by celebrated LA-based pop- artists shelby and sandy ( @shelbyandsandy on Instagram). The plot follows Captain Alma Cooke (Beatriz) and her crew of astronauts as they are thrust into a journey to save the multiverse. The first chapter of THE DISCO BALL is available today on the StoryCo platform at Story.co/discoball. The story's multi-chapter arc will unfold over the next several months as creators from around the globe expand and extend the story world alongside its chief creators.

"We are thrilled to partner with some of the best talent working in Hollywood today to build out this unique storytelling experience. We are creating a new kind of entertainment content that is participatory, one that enables consumers to engage more deeply, and empowers creators to lend their unique talents to expand the story world," says J.P. Alanís, Co-Founder of StoryCo.

THE DISCO BALL will be produced, in part, through a series of "Co/Create" initiatives where artists, writers, musicians, actors, producers, and many other types of creators are invited to create key elements of the story alongside the story's core team. Co/Create participants will see their work integrated into the core narrative of THE DISCO BALL and are rewarded with upfront compensation as well as a share of future profits of the underlying IP through StoryCo's "Profit Points" initiative. Profit Points will be awarded to anyone who meaningfully contributes to and engages with THE DISCO BALL.

"We are creating a new paradigm of IP participation that will unlock the potential of creators from around the globe, allowing anyone to contribute to the creative process and rewarding them through profit-participation in the franchise," says StoryCo Co-Founder Justin Alanís.

The story consumption experience is an entirely new multimedia format that StoryCo has developed to support the varied forms of expression creators can use in contributing to THE DISCO BALL.

THE DISCO BALL writer Kyle Killen shares, "THE DISCO BALL represents a new way to engage with fictional characters and worlds. It's an experience that leans into modern technology and all the powerful ways in which it can seamlessly aid global community, human connection, and the sharing of ideas."

THE DISCO BALL signifies the birth of a new entertainment category that StoryCo is pioneering. The company is currently working with other independent creators, Hollywood studios, and existing IP owners to develop new, exciting, participatory entertainment properties for the platform.

About StoryCo

StoryCo is a collaborative storytelling platform that enables storytellers to easily create and publish multimedia stories, engage an audience, and build these stories into expansive universes by leveraging the creative powers and ideas of their community. StoryCo is launching the platform with THE DISCO BALL - a sci-fi adventure starring and created by established Hollywood talent. The narrative will be extended and expanded by creators around the globe through StoryCo's Co/Create initiative. Backed by a diverse group of investors in art, media, gaming, entertainment, and technology, StoryCo is reshaping the entertainment landscape by pioneering a new category of entertainment that leverages the internet and modern technology to create rich, ever-expanding fictional story worlds harnessing the power of networked creativity.

More information about StoryCo and its flagship story universe, THE DISCO BALL, can be found at www.story.co.

About THE DISCO BALL

THE DISCO BALL is a first-of-its-kind narrative from the mind of accomplished Hollywood Showrunner Kyle Killen (Halo, Awake, Lone Star) and illustrated by celebrated LA-based pop- artists shelby and sandy (@shelbyandsandy on Instagram). It features an all-star cast led by Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Encanto, Twisted Metal) and Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland) with supporting performances by Lionel Boyce (The Bear), Baron Ryan (@americanbaron on TikTok), and Teddy Sears (The Flash, Masters of Sex). The plot follows Captain Alma Cooke (Beatriz) and her crew of astronauts as they are thrust into a journey to save the multiverse. THE DISCO BALL is now available on the StoryCo platform at www.story.co/discoball. The story's multi-chapter arc will unfold over the next several months as creators from around the globe expand and extend the story world alongside the story's chief creators.

