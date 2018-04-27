HALO™, The World's Only Hybrid Fractional Laser, Wins NewBeauty Magazine's Beauty Choice Awards For Third Consecutive Year

The Beauty Choice Awards, announced in the Spring/Summer 2018 issue, showcase the top treatments and products across various categories. Winners are vetted by industry experts and NewBeauty editors and readers. HALO was recognized for its cutting-edge technology and impressive results, combining two laser wavelengths—ablative and nonablative—to simultaneously target the top and deeper layers of skin. This enables HALO to address multiple skin concerns, including texture, tone, laxity and pigment, all at once.

NewBeauty editors hail HALO A Powerhouse Skin Resurfacer: "Bring back your skin's youthful radiance with HALO, a hybrid fractional laser—it uses ablative and nonablative technology—to get rid of pesky pigment problems while softening skin."

With this award, HALO becomes a three-time NewBeauty champion. In 2016, NewBeauty regarded HALO as "The Most Effective Laser for Glowy Skin." In 2017, NewBeauty awarded HALO with "The Anti-Aging Laser Treatment" in the Problem Solvers category. The outcomes are further substantiated by a RealSelf Most Worth It award detailing that 86 percent of RealSelf patients think HALO is "worth it."

"Patients love HALO because they get phenomenal glowing skin with little to no downtime," said Lacee Naik, Head of Marketing for Sciton. "We are honored that HALO has been recognized, but the real credit goes to the thousands of physicians and consumers who have embraced this amazing technology."

NewBeauty, the authority on all things beauty, educates readers on the latest options for skin, face, hair, body, well-being and smile. The magazine's comprehensive approach to its topics continues to solidify its reputation as the industry's leading scientifically accurate, exert-driven and ethically balanced beauty resource.

Visit www.HaloBySciton.com to learn more about HALO.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers superior medical devices for laser-assisted lipolysis, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing, hair removal, phototherapy, wrinkle reduction, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction, and acne. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

