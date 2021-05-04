Halo Top® Debuts Decadent Frozen Treats- Including New Fudge Pops

LE MARS, Iowa, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise, better-for-you frozen treat brand Halo Top releases a freezer-full of decadent desserts to kick off summer, including brand new Fudge Pops and two new flavors of the light ice cream pints fans know and love: Chocolate Caramel Brownie and Vanilla Caramel Milkshake.

Halo Top Fudge Pops are the latest innovation from the dessert maker’s collection of feel-good, on-the-go desserts.

Few things are more sweetly nostalgic than choosing a frozen dessert from the neighborhood ice cream truck, and Halo Top brings one of the most classic summertime treats straight to fans' freezers with new Fudge Pops. Offering only 80 calories per pop and a good source of protein, Halo Top's new pops are made with a rich, chocolatey mix of fudgy cocoas that deliver the ultimate fudge experience for chocolate lovers who don't want to sacrifice wellness goals to enjoy their favorite dessert.

"Halo Top has always created frozen treats that consumers can feel good about eating, and we're thrilled to now have Fudge Pops, an iconic summer dessert, as part of our lineup," said Ryan Roznowski, Halo Top's brand manager. "Whether on the go or at home, our fans can enjoy our Fudge Pops and other new flavors as a freezer staple during a busy summer season."

Halo Top's core line of light ice cream pints also welcomes two new flavors, straight from a caramel-lover's dream, each with a good source of protein and only 280-360 calories in each pint:

Chocolate Caramel Brownie (SRP: $4.99 ) : Decadent, chunky brownie pieces add ooey gooey texture to a creamy base of chocolate light ice cream, with velvety ribbons of caramel swirled throughout. Calories/pint: 360, Protein/pint: 21g, Sugar/pint: 30g



Vanilla Caramel Milkshake (SRP: $4.99 ): Swirls of rich caramel and a sweet and creamy vanilla base deliver a nostalgic summer parlor treat packed into one pint. Calories/pint: 340, Protein/pint: 19g, Sugar/pint: 33g

Halo Top Fudge Pops (SRP: $4.99/box of four 3-fl. oz pops) join Fruit Pops and Keto Pops as the latest innovations from the dessert maker's collection of feel-good, on-the-go desserts. To find the pops and new flavors of pints, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide or visit the "Where to Buy" tab on www.halotop.com to locate a product near you. To learn more about Halo Top, visit www.halotop.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Halo Top

Halo Top® was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

