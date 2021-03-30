Halo Top® Expands Keto-Friendly Frozen Desserts with New On-the-Go Keto Pops

LE MARS, Iowa, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the debut of Halo Top's "Keto Series" in early 2020, the frozen dessert maker is adding a satisfying, on-the-go option to the delicious keto-friendly lineup: new Keto Pops! The conveniently portioned pops are available in four decadent flavors including Sea Salt Caramel, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Berry Swirl and Chocolate Cheesecake —all of which are dipped in a rich chocolate-flavored coating.

Halo Top's brand new Keto Pops are available in four decadent flavors.

Just like Halo Top's "Keto Series" pints, new Keto Pops are made with creamy, protein-packed ultra-filtered skim milk, which delivers fewer net carbs than regular ice cream and addresses a broad range of dietary needs. With net carbs ranging from two to three grams per pop, fans can enjoy an indulgent dessert without sacrificing wellness goals.

"We created our Keto Series so ice cream fans could enjoy a delicious treat while keeping wellness goals on track, and new Keto Pops do just that for on-the-go dessert lovers," said Chelsea Parker, Halo Top's senior marketing manager. "The new Keto Pops and pints aren't just for those looking to lower their carb or sugar intake, but for anyone who wants to enjoy a tasty dessert."

Halo Top Keto Pops come in four delicious flavors:

Sea Salt Caramel : Get your sweet and salty fix in one dessert! The classic combination of sea salt and caramel can now be enjoyed on-the-go with a mix of smooth vanilla frozen dessert and swirls of sea salt caramel, dipped in chocolate flavored coating. Calories/pop: 130, Protein/pop: 3g, Net carbs/pop: 2g

Peanut Butter Chocolate: One of life's best flavor combos come together in this delicious peanut butter frozen dessert, with peanut butter chips and swirls of fudge dipped in a chocolate flavored coating. Calories/pop: 180, Protein/pop: 3g, Net carbs/pop: 3g

Berry Swirl: Fruit lovers, rejoice! This pop is filled with light berry frozen dessert and dipped in a chocolate flavored coating, with swirls of blueberry and strawberry syrups for an extra burst of fruity sweetness. Calories/pop 130, Protein/pop: 3g, Net Carbs/pop: 2g

Chocolate Cheesecake: This decadent dessert now comes in frozen pop form with creamy chocolate cheesecake flavored frozen dessert with swirls of fudge, all covered in a rich chocolate flavored coating. Calories/pop: 160, Protein/pop: 3g, Net carbs/pop: 2g

In addition to the new, convenient Keto Pops, Halo Top also introduces three new flavors inspired by classic desserts to its lineup of Keto Series Pints, with net carbs between four and 10 grams per pint:

Brownie a la Mode: Rich vanilla-flavored flavored frozen dessert swirled with fudge and delectable brownie pieces in a delicious keto-friendly twist of this classic dessert. Calories/pint: 520, Protein/pint: 19g, Net carbs/pint: 10g

Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake: Chocolate frozen dessert is swirled with rich fudge and sea salt caramel for a decadent dessert experience in frozen form. Calories/pint: 570, Protein/pint: 19g, Net carbs/pint: 7g

Vanilla Bean: This keto-friendly take on a classic flavor uses ultra-filtered skim milk and earthy vanilla beans to achieve a deliciously simple, creamy treat. Calories/pint: 410, Protein/pint: 18g, Net carbs/pint: 4g

Halo Top Keto Pops (SRP: $4.99/box of four 2.65 fl. oz. pops) and the three new Keto Series pint flavors (SRP: $4.99/pint) are the latest in the dessert maker's collection of feel-good desserts, which offer something for everyone in pint and pop form including dairy, dairy-free and keto friendly options – as well as Fruit Pops which hit shelves earlier this month. To taste the entire Keto Pops line, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide or visit the "Where to Buy" tab on www.halotop.com to locate a product near you. To learn more about Halo Top, visit www.halotop.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Halo Top

Halo Top® was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

