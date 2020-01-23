Halo Top® Serves Even More Dessert Lovers With New Keto Series

LE MARS, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace your resolutions this New Year with Halo Top's new Keto Series! Seven delicious flavors including Peanut Butter Chocolate, Jelly Donut, and Caramel Butter Pecan are now available nationwide in the grocery freezer aisle.

A selection of delicious flavors from the Halo Top’s new Keto Series, now available nationwide in the grocery freezer aisle. Pictured: Berry Swirl, Caramel Butter Pecan, Jelly Donut, and Peanut Butter Chocolate

Halo Top strives to help you keep your balanced life on track. The Keto Series (SRP: $5.99 / 16-oz. pint) delivers the same lower-calorie goodness as the existing Halo Top flavors, while incorporating creamy, ultra-filtered skim milk, which provides fewer calories than regular milk and a good source of protein. With net carbs ranging from 5 to 10 grams and calories from 410 to 630 per U.S. pint, the Keto Series is lower in calories than regular ice cream, without sacrificing flavor.

"Our brand is focused on making delicious dessert that everyone can feel good about eating, and these new flavors allow us to do that for our fans looking to limit their sugar intake," said Meg Graeff, senior brand manager, Halo Top. "Halo Top is proud to roll out these seven delicious new flavors for our Keto Series, and we can't wait for our fans to try them all!"

In addition to Keto followers, these flavors are a wonderful option for anyone looking to enjoy a well-deserved dessert while keeping an eye on calories and sugar intake. The new Halo Top Keto Series includes:

Peanut Butter Chocolate: One of life's best combos, peanut butter and chocolate, come together in this delicious frozen dessert filled with peanut butter, mini peanut butter cups and chocolate swirl. Calories/pint: 630, Net Carbs/pint: 8g

Caramel Butter Pecan: Making smarter choices just became easier with buttery caramel syrup and pieces of roasted pecans swirled into this creamy, ultra-filtered milk frozen dessert. Calories/pint: 460, Net Carbs/pint: 5g

Chocolate Cheesecake: One of your favorite desserts now in frozen form, with cheesecake pieces that feature real cream cheese in a yummy chocolate base, for a delicious flavor combination. Calories/pint: 470, Net Carbs/pint: 10g

Jelly Donut: Bring the donut shop home and enjoy the taste of strawberry swirl and actual glazed donut pieces in this winning dessert flavor combination. Calories/pint: 450, Net Carbs/pint: 7g

Berry Swirl: Fruit lovers, rejoice! Loaded with blueberries and strawberries, then layered with a swirl of both syrups, this flavor feels like spring has sprung. Calories/pint: 410, Net Carbs/pint: 8g

Banana Cream Pie: Grandma's favorite dessert just got a makeover, with creamy bananas, chocolate syrup and pie flavors. Calories/pint: 500, Net Carbs/pint: 8g

White Chocolaty Macadamia Nut: The sophisticated taste of macadamia nut and white chocolaty goodness unite in this creamy, ultra-filtered milk frozen dessert. Calories/pint: 460, Net Carbs/pint: 8g

Halo Top's wide-ranging collection of 40 flavors and counting, including dairy and dairy-free, pints and pops, has something for everyone to enjoy. To taste the entire Keto Series, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide or visit the "Buy Now" tab on www.halotop.com to locate a product near you. To learn more about Halo Top, visit www.halotop.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Halo Top

Halo Top was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top® is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

