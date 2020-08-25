Halo Top® Unveils New Dairy-Free Recipe for Plant-Based Dessert Lovers

LE MARS, Iowa, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based dessert fans, prepare to love Halo Top's Dairy-Free lineup even more than before! Halo Top is introducing a new and improved dairy-free recipe for the light ice cream maker's non-dairy flavors. The new recipe delivers a smooth and creamy texture and flavor-forward taste – with lower calories than traditional ice cream – in all seven existing dairy-free flavors including Birthday Cake, Candy Bar, Chocolate, Chocolate Almond Crunch, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Cup, and Sea Salt Caramel.

Halo Top’s new and improved dairy-free pints, now available nationwide in the grocery freezer aisle. Pictured: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Almond Crunch, Peanut Butter Cup, Birthday Cake, Candy Bar, Sea Salt Caramel, Chocolate

Whether fans are living a plant-based wellness lifestyle by choice or avoiding dairy due to dietary restrictions, Halo Top's Dairy-Free series (SRP: $5.49/pint) starts with a coconut milk base and now contains fava bean protein, which provides a soft texture and creamy taste, allowing each individual flavor to shine.

"As a leader in the better-for-you category, Halo Top is always looking for new ways to innovate and bring forward quality products our consumers will love," said Shilpa Gadhok, senior brand manager, Halo Top. "With our Dairy-Free line, we replaced brown rice protein with fava bean protein for a creamier texture that's packed with flavor. Plant-based demand is higher than ever, and we want to provide our fans with an offering they feel great about eating — so they don't have to choose between pursuing a plant-based lifestyle and enjoying dessert."

Each new and improved Vegan Action-certified pint contains 280–360 calories and 10–20 grams of protein per serving. The Halo Top Dairy-Free lineup includes:

Birthday Cake : This dairy-free frozen treat is a pint-sized celebration made with a birthday cake base and festive rainbow sprinkles. Calories/pint: 280, Protein/pint: 10g

: This dairy-free frozen treat is a pint-sized celebration made with a birthday cake base and festive rainbow sprinkles. Calories/pint: 280, Protein/pint: 10g Candy Bar : Inspired by the nostalgic treat, this non-dairy flavor starts with a chocolate nougat frozen dessert base and is filled with roasted peanuts and swirls of sweet and salty caramel. Calories/pint: 360, Protein/pint: 20g

: Inspired by the nostalgic treat, this non-dairy flavor starts with a chocolate nougat frozen dessert base and is filled with roasted peanuts and swirls of sweet and salty caramel. Calories/pint: 360, Protein/pint: 20g Chocolate : This dairy-free pint contains all the chocolatey richness of the classic flavor — hold the dairy and soy. Calories/pint: 300, Protein/pint: 12g

: This dairy-free pint contains all the chocolatey richness of the classic flavor — hold the dairy and soy. Calories/pint: 300, Protein/pint: 12g Chocolate Almond Crunch : Sweet and savory come together in this dairy-free frozen dessert, which contains a chocolate base with nutty almond pieces throughout. Calories/pint: 310, Protein/pint: 11g

: Sweet and savory come together in this dairy-free frozen dessert, which contains a chocolate base with nutty almond pieces throughout. Calories/pint: 310, Protein/pint: 11g Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : This creamy cookie dough frozen dessert base is filled with dairy- and soy-free chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough for the ultimate sweet treat. Calories/pint: 360, Protein/pint: 10g

: This creamy cookie dough frozen dessert base is filled with dairy- and soy-free chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough for the ultimate sweet treat. Calories/pint: 360, Protein/pint: 10g Peanut Butter Cup : This pint celebrates a match made in dessert heaven —a rich peanut butter and decadent chocolate frozen dessert base— in one non-dairy pint. Calories/pint: 330, Protein/pint: 12g

: This pint celebrates a match made in dessert heaven —a rich peanut butter and decadent chocolate frozen dessert base— in one non-dairy pint. Calories/pint: 330, Protein/pint: 12g Sea Salt Caramel: For those who can't choose between sweet and salty, this pint — made with a salted caramel frozen dessert base — is for you. Calories/pint: 330, Protein/pint: 10g

Halo Top's wide-ranging collection of 40 flavors and counting, including dairy, dairy-free and keto flavors in pints and pops, has something for everyone to enjoy. The new-and-improved Dairy-Free pints start rolling out in September with Birthday Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavors. The rest of the revamped dairy-free line (Candy Bar, Chocolate, Chocolate Almond Crunch, and Sea Salt Caramel) will be on shelves in October.

Visit the "Buy Now" tab on www.halotop.com to locate a product near you. To learn more about Halo Top, visit halotop.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Halo Top

Halo Top was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top® is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

SOURCE Halo Top

Related Links

http://www.halotop.com

