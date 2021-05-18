Halo Top® Wants to Be Fitness Fans' "50% Less Sugar Daddy"

LE MARS, Iowa, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, more people are looking forward to enjoying a more active lifestyle—especially after a year spent indoors. Halo Top knows that achieving fitness goals, whatever they may be, can be overwhelming and at times expensive, so the better-for-you dessert maker is rewarding fans' efforts to get moving this season with the introduction of a "50% Less Sugar Daddy" program.

In honor of recently released Fruit Pops, made with 50% less sugar than other leading fruit bars in the frozen aisle, Halo Top proves that 50% less is actually more by cutting the cost of fans’ fitness buys in half, just in time for summer.

To get in on this sweet deal, on-the-go dessert lovers can submit a receipt from a recent fitness splurge now through June 1 at HaloTopSugarDaddy.com for a chance to win 50% cash back, up to $50. Qualifying purchases can be anything that gets people moving this season—from weights to goat yoga and even a new pair of running shoes. See here for full program details and Official Rules.

"At its core, Halo Top has always celebrated wellness, but with most stuck at home over the past year, we wanted to provide a unique incentive for our fans to make their fitness goals a reality," said Chelsea Parker, Halo Top's senior marketing manager. "That's why Halo Top is here to be your '50% Less Sugar Daddy,' making summer fitness a little sweeter."

One thousand entrants will be randomly selected throughout the program, with new winners notified each day through June 1 for a total of $50,000 rewarded!

Halo Tops Fruit Pops (SRP: $4.79/box of six 2.5-fl. oz pops) are one of the latest innovations in the dessert maker's collection of feel-good desserts, which offer something for everyone in pint and pop form, including: dairy, dairy-free and keto friendly options. To taste the entire Fruit Pops line, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide or visit the "Where to Buy" tab on www.halotop.com to locate a product near you. To learn more about Halo Top, visit www.halotop.com or Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Halo Top

Halo Top® was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

SOURCE Halo Top