HALOCK And Spirion Partner To Solve Vexing Privacy Compliance Issue

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HALOCK, an information security professional services firm in the Chicago area, has partnered with an industry-leading data protection vendor, Spirion, to provide privacy attorneys the ability to contract out the business of finding data as a short-term engagement. HALOCK recently joined Spirion's new Global Alliance Partner Program as an authorized Solution Provider.

With the nation's focus on new regulations, law firms are busy working with their clients to achieve privacy compliance. There is just one problem, where is the sensitive data that needs regulating? This has left most law firms in an unenviable position when advising their clients by forcing them to develop generic policies and procedures which cannot be implemented effectively, nor are easily enforced.

"After surveying clients, many have indicated their privacy initiatives get stalled when trying to locate the sensitive data in the organization." says Terry Kurzynski, Senior Partner at HALOCK. "HALOCK solved this problem with a unique set of services that leverage Spirion's software to give law firms a ready-made solution to discover sensitive data by engagement - bypassing significant inertia associated with procuring large software products and their related implementation."

"We are proud to partner with HALOCK, one of the country's leading cybersecurity professional service firms to make our sensitive data management platform a standard part of their core managed solution security practice for privacy attorneys," said Tom Palomaki, Chief Customer Officer at Spirion. "By identifying where personal, sensitive and regulated data lives on customer networks, HALOCK and Spirion can reduce the associated data vulnerabilities, risk and costs should a breach occur by shrinking their sensitive data footprint."

The Spirion Global Alliance Partner Program provides a structured program for collaborative partner engagement and solution development to better serve joint customers with integrated and certified data protection solutions for distributed cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments.

Legal advisory firms must guide their clients through the increasing complexities of data privacy compliance, and HALOCK's Sensitive Data Management solution provides a valuable resource for privacy attorneys to address those challenges. For more information, contact HALOCK.

About HALOCK

HALOCK is a U.S.-based information security consulting firm that is privately owned and operate out of its headquarters in Schaumburg, IL since 1996. HALOCK helps clients prioritize and optimize their security investments by applying just the right amount of security to protect critical business assets while satisfying compliance requirements, social responsibility, and corporate goals.

HALOCK provides sensitive data management services for the entire life cycle – from identifying and categorizing sensitive data to assessing risk and controls for reasonable security. As principal authors of CIS Risk Assessment Method (RAM) and board members of The Duty of Care Risk Analysis (DoCRA) Council, HALOCK offers the unique insight to help organizations define their acceptable level of risk and establish "duty of care" for cybersecurity. Through this risk assessment method, businesses can evaluate cyber risk that is clear to legal authorities, regulators, executives, lay people, and security practitioners.

About Spirion

Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.

