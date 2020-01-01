HALOCK Joins the National Cyber Security Alliance as a 2020 Data Privacy Day Champion

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HALOCK Security Labs has announced its commitment to Data Privacy Day ‒ an international effort held on Jan. 28 to create awareness about the importance of data privacy – as a Data Privacy Day 2020 Champion.

Data Privacy Day is part of a greater campaign that promotes the importance of privacy, highlights how to protect personal information, and reminds organizations that privacy is good for business. This year, we encourage everyone to "Own Your Privacy" by learning more about how to help protect the valuable data that is online. One simple thing you can do is to update your privacy settings by using a helpful tool created by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA).

"As technologies advance in our fast-paced world, even the most basic activity collects our information. Many are not aware of how their personal data is being used or managed. HALOCK is dedicated to informing and helping the public through security awareness resources such as cyber tip posters and promote best practices to keep their data safe. HALOCK recognizes how essential privacy is, and we proudly support Data Privacy Day to help educate and drive awareness on safeguarding personal information." – Cindy Kaplan, Director at HALOCK.

About HALOCK

HALOCK is a privately-owned U.S.-based information security consulting that operates out of its headquarters in Schaumburg, IL. HALOCK helps clients prioritize and optimize their security investments by applying the right amount of security to protect critical business assets addressing compliance requirements, corporate goals, and social responsibility. As co-authors of CIS Risk Assessment Method (RAM), HALOCK offers the unique insight to help organizations establish reasonable security controls and define their acceptable level of risk. HALOCK combines strong leadership, diagnostic capabilities and deep technical expertise with a proven ability to get things done.

About Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day began in the US and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of Data Protection Day in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCSA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort.

Contact: Cindy Kaplan, Director of Marketing

Phone: 847.221.0204

SOURCE HALOCK Security Labs

Related Links

https://www.halock.com

