Haloid Connects ChatGPT Voice AI to Analog Two-Way Radios, Bridging AI and Mission-Critical Land Mobile Radio

Real-time language translation, virtual dispatch, and vehicle lookups are now possible on the radio fleets organizations already own — without hardware upgrades

STONY BROOK, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haloid Solutions announced today that it has integrated OpenAI's real-time voice AI —ChatGPT's Voice — with conventional land mobile radio (LMR) systems, allowing radio users to speak with the AI platform over the channels and hardware they already own. Haloid is the first company to publicly demonstrate this new capability on standard LMR radios.

In a working demonstration, Haloid engineers connected four analog portable radios to OpenAI's Realtime API using a combination of off-the-shelf hardware and custom-developed software. The system translated live radio traffic between languages and returned the location of GPS-equipped vehicles in response to spoken queries from the field.

Real-time language translation, virtual dispatch, and vehicle lookups are now possible on existing walkie talkies. Post this

"We pursued this integration to democratize the benefits of AI for all LMR users, regardless of organization size. Within a week of ordering our integration service, a small church or a large police agency can connect the radios they've relied on for decades to the capabilities of AI. This is a game changer," said John Pershing, Managing Director at Haloid Solutions.

A short demonstration of the integration is available here: https://haloidsolutions.com/blogs/newsroom/haloid-connects-chatgpt-voice-to-analog-two-way-radios-bridging-ai-and-mission-critical-land-mobile-radio

Bringing AI to radio fleets without replacing them

Radio owners can connect existing LMR radios and repeaters to AI voice platforms without overhauling their communications systems. With Haloid's approach, organizations keep their existing radio fleets. An AI voice platform can operate as a virtual dispatcher on a shared channel or sit on a dedicated talkgroup, handling language translation, information lookups, and logging alongside normal traffic. Haloid can connect analog, P25, and DMR systems.

Integration with existing enterprise systems

Because the AI layer runs in software, it can be connected to an organization's existing tools — dispatch, asset tracking, work-order, and inventory systems — so that spoken requests over the radio return live operational data. Haloid provides both the hardware interfacing and the software integration work, which lets organizations pilot the capability without a large capital outlay.

What Haloid is offering

Proven AI-to-LMR integration. Haloid has connected commercial LMR radios to OpenAI's real-time voice AI, ChatGPT Voice, using existing radios and infrastructure, showing that organizations of any size can pilot AI over the systems they already operate. Additional AI platforms are supported as well.

Haloid has connected commercial LMR radios to OpenAI's real-time voice AI, ChatGPT Voice, using existing radios and infrastructure, showing that organizations of any size can pilot AI over the systems they already operate. Additional AI platforms are supported as well. Almost unlimited functions. Supported use cases include live language translation, virtual dispatch, call logging and transcription, and voice-driven queries against enterprise systems.

Supported use cases include live language translation, virtual dispatch, call logging and transcription, and voice-driven queries against enterprise systems. Beta program. Haloid is inviting businesses and government agencies to join its AI Beta program, and is accepting requests for production integration and custom software development.

To learn more about AI-integrated solutions or apply to Haloid's AI Beta program, interested parties can contact Haloid's AI developers directly.

About Haloid Solutions

Haloid Solutions is a New York-based provider of integrated communication solutions and technologies. It also offers leasing, financing, consulting, and related services. Its clients include public safety, government, military, education, and commercial customers.

OpenAI, ChatGPT, and Realtime API are trademarks of OpenAI.

SOURCE HALOID SOLUTIONS