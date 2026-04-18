Haloid Solutions Expands Access to Radio Equipment by Offering Flexible Financing and Leasing Solutions Named HaloidFLEX

NEW YORK, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Haloid Solutions' long-term commitment to helping businesses and municipalities acquire critical communications equipment despite budgetary constraints, Haloid now offers specialized financing and leasing programs through its HaloidFLEX program.

Designed to ensure that companies and governments have the equipment they need without costly capital expenditures outlays, HaloidFLEX offers financing for equipment purchased directly from manufacturers or local radio dealers. HaloidFLEX financing offers zero percent and low-interest options as well as predictable monthly payments for qualified buyers. HaloidFLEX clients can even opt to incorporate extended support services and protections into their financing to prepare for accidents, theft, or equipment losses. This gives companies peace of mind with one low monthly payment.

For organizations that don't want or need to own equipment long-term, the HaloidFLEX leasing program offers similar benefits with potential tax advantages. Companies can lease brand new equipment and upgrade or return it at lease-end as needed. For companies seeking flexible options – or those that are interested in upgrading to the latest technology as it becomes available – leasing makes perfect sense.

One of the added benefits of each program is that HaloidFLEX allows clients to bundle services and protections that would normally be billed separately. Accidental damage, theft, and loss protections can be put in place, so that there's never a lapse in communication if a radio fails. Extended warranties are also available upon request, so companies can customize their financing and protection to fit their budget and safeguard their equipment simultaneously.

According to a Haloid Solutions spokesperson, "Bundling expenses simply makes sense. It reduces the need for multiple policies and flexes with organizations to ensure critical communication equipment is available when needed while guaranteeing that the company's investment is protected for the life of the equipment."

HaloidFLEX financing and leasing programs are available to qualified businesses and municipalities nationwide. To learn more or request a customized quote, visit HaloidSolutions.com.

About Haloid Solutions

Haloid Solutions is the go-to resource for U.S. businesses and municipalities in search of financing and leasing for two-way radios, walkie talkies, communications equipment, accessories, and services. Focused on reliability, affordability, and performance, Haloid strives to equip professionals in all communication-based industries with the resources they need most.

For more information about Haloid Solutions, or details about the HaloidFLEX financing or leasing programs, please visit https://haloidsolutions.com/collections/lmr-radio-financing-and-leasing-and-subscription-low-cost-payment-options-for-2-way-radio-equipment or contact us on our website.

SOURCE HALOID SOLUTIONS