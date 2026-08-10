Haloid Solutions Announces Brand Loyalty Study on LMR Parts, Accessories, and Repairs

Radio fleet managers overseeing more than 100 radios are invited to participate; completed surveys receive a $50 honorarium

STONY BROOK, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haloid Solutions today announced an industry-wide brand loyalty study examining how radio parts, accessories, and repair services shape purchasing decisions in the land mobile radio (LMR) market. The study is now open for participation.

While the LMR industry publishes extensive data on radio shipments and system deployments, far less is known about the aftermarket that keeps those fleets running. Batteries, speaker microphones, chargers, replacement components, and repair turnaround times represent a recurring cost and a recurring source of frustration for the organizations that manage large radio fleets — and, over a five- to ten-year equipment lifecycle, a significant driver of whether a buyer stays with a brand or leaves it.

The study is designed to measure exactly that: what works, what doesn't, and how the aftermarket experience influences brand loyalty over time.

Participation is open to business and government radio managers who oversee fleets of more than 100 radios, including those who buy, manage, or maintain two-way radio equipment for their organizations. The survey takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete, and all responses remain confidential. A limited number of respondents will be invited to a brief follow-up interview conducted by email.

Anonymized findings will be shared with participating LMR manufacturers and suppliers, giving fleet managers a direct channel into how the products they rely on are designed and supported. Each participant who completes the survey receives a $50 honorarium, or may direct that amount as a donation to the non-profit Wounded Warrior Project.

The research is led by former Deloitte consultants with support from academic researchers. The study is sponsored by an investment fund.

"The people who actually run these fleets rarely get asked what they think, and they're the ones living with the consequences of every sourcing and support decision," said John Pershing, Managing Director with Haloid Solutions. "A radio is only as good as the parts and service behind it. This study gives radio owners a voice in an industry that rarely measures customer sentiment."

Radio owners interested in participating can confirm eligibility at haloidsolutions.com/pages/brand-loyalty-study-on-lmr-parts-accessories-and-repairs-50-honorarium.

About Haloid Solutions

Haloid Solutions is a two-way radio sales, leasing, service, and consulting provider serving public safety agencies, school districts, municipalities, and commercial fleets. The company supplies LMR equipment, parts, and accessories, and offers repair services, financing and leasing programs, and industry consulting. Haloid Solutions is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

SOURCE HALOID SOLUTIONS