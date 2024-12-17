Haloid Introduces the Industry's First Notification-Over-Radio Solution, HaloidNotify, Which Repeats Computer-Generated Alerts as Voice Announcements into LMR & PoC Radios

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haloid Solutions, a leading provider of integrated radio solutions, has launched HaloidNotify, the world's first notification-over-radio (NoR) solution. HaloidNotify receives computer-generated alerts from existing notification and warning systems and then converts them into audio-only voice announcements. It then transmits these audio announcements to Land Mobile Radios (LMR) and Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTTOC) devices.

Haloid Command provides governments, disaster preparedness organizations, and companies with interoperable radio communications via a mobile command center. Our vehicles include satellite technology to remain online 24/7, even when local communications are down. We also patch remote command centers with local first responders, and provide a video uplink from our LiDAR-equipped drone. Learn more at HaloidSolutions.com (PRNewsfoto/HALOID SOLUTIONS)

Radio users who don't have access to their phones while working, such as bus drivers, can receive alerts wherever their radio has coverage. Additionally, areas prone to power or communication outages can still receive notifications even if local communications are down. Most importantly, HaloidNotify addresses the inconsistent use of notification apps amongst employees, by sending notifications to their existing radios.

The electronic voice alert is digitally processed via Haloid's API interface, and then sent to HaloidBridge, a physical radio gateway that connects to the client's radio network.

A Haloid spokesperson explains, "When we introduced the idea of HaloidNotify to our customer advisory council, we received a tepid response from those who felt existing smartphone apps and warning systems were sufficient. However, over time, we identified gaps in emergency warning systems and the need for non-emergency, audio-only notifications." These gaps justified the development of HaloidNotify.

HaloidNotify is intended as a complementary tool to aid existing warning and notification systems by improving the penetration of emergency information. It also fills the need for non-emergency notifications; such as parking valets, retail staff, hospitality managers, and other frontline workers who benefit from event-based notifications.

There is no charge to send notifications to HaloidNotify's API. Software developers and emergency warning providers are encouraged to contact Haloid Solutions for API integration. Industry-specific software providers, including point-of-sale (POS) developers, are also invited to get in touch. Interested parties should contact Haloid's development team online.

For corporate and government clients seeking quotes, inquiries can be submitted to Haloid's sales engineers for a use-case review and pricing.

Common Warnings and Notifications:

Active shooter

Tone alerts for fire/EMS

Burglar/fire alarms from central stations

Retail integration (e.g., customer waiting, vehicle pickup, etc.)

Sewer/water treatment

Utility companies

Weather

Automatic dispatch applications

Our mission is to provide America's radio dealers, governments, and businesses with speciality radio solutions. We support those who keep America communicating. To learn more about Haloid Solutions, visit HaloidSolutions.com.

