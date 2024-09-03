Haloid Radios Offers "Green Friendly" Certification in Land Mobile Radio Space, Elevating Its Commitment to Sustainability

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Haloid Radios has committed itself to sourcing hard-to-find and discontinued radio equipment that supports the communications of businesses and governments. In addition to new equipment, Haloid also provides used and refurbished products.

To further its commitment to the environment, Haloid Radios is proud to announce its new "Green Friendly" certification. Haloid's Executive Director John Pershing explains, "Haloid Radios is the first and only company in the land mobile radio (LMR) space to provide this certification, and it's part of our commitment to sustainability."

What Does Green Friendly Mean?

When you search for a product on HaloidRadios.com, you'll now see the "Green Friendly" logo on products that meet the company's sustainability standards. By selecting one of these reconditioned products, you can be assured that you're protecting natural resources, limiting CO2 emissions, and preventing potential e-waste from being discarded in the nation's landfills.

The Haloid Green Product Council analyzes LMR equipment to ensure it meets sustainability standards. A single reconditioned radio eliminates:

300 pounds of CO2 gas emissions

20 ounces of electronic waste

800 pounds of raw materials

25,000 gallons of water

Greater Sustainability Measures on the Horizon

Haloid Radios continues to pursue additional avenues to make the LMR space more sustainable. "The Haloid Radios' Green Product Council is working with major radio manufacturers that share our vision," says Pershing. "Our ambition is not limited to used and refurbished products. Preserving Planet Earth is our goal, and we're working to identify new LMR products that demonstrate environmental stewardship."

Green Friendly Logos Now Visible on Haloid Radios' Site

To help shoppers identify products that have met the Council's rigorous sustainability standards, Haloid has added a green leaf logo on the product's page. This small, but mighty icon serves as a visual reminder that protecting the planet's resources is an integral part of Haloid's vision. Shoppers who wish to limit their search options are now able to utilize the "Green Friendly" designation to narrow their results to products that specifically meet this requirement.

About Haloid Radios: As the number one customer-rated seller of specialty radio equipment, Haloid Radios is committed to supporting entities that ensure America's safety. The company prioritizes the communication needs of law enforcement, public safety providers, and the radio dealers that support the LMR ecosystem.

SOURCE HALOID INC