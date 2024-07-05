Haloid Radios Revamps Website to Improve Customer Experience

STONY BROOK, N.Y., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haloid Radios, the #1 supplier of used and specialty radio equipment, recently updated its website to improve its online customer experience. In an effort to better serve those searching for difficult-to-find used radios as well as parts and accessories, Haloid Radios has revamped its online offerings. Locating a used radio or accompanying accessory or part isn't always easy, and as a leading resource for refurbished and/or discontinued radio equipment, Haloid's website now includes additional features to better address customer needs.

The upgraded website includes a newly added "Wish List feature". Client purchases are not always made immediately due to budget constraints and equipment usage needs, so Haloid Radios customers may now add specific products to a customizable list, so they can quickly find the item that is needed and purchase it when the time is right. Haloid executive, John Pershing explains, "Knowing where to find a specific radio or part at a moment's notice frees up time for the buying party and makes it easier to purchase items at set intervals. The Wish List can also be updated quickly if a client's needs change."

Haloid Radios has also added the capability to "save a search". The "Saved Search" feature enables notifications of new and restocked items. Clients no longer need to check the website weekly to see if desirable products are available. "We've taken the search burden off the client," says Pershing. "Now, radio owners can focus on the tasks at hand instead of constantly searching for equipment that may or may not be available.

Pershing explains, "We're excited to further meet the needs of radio professionals by offering an easier-to-use site." Over the past 20 years, Haloid evolved from a fledgling startup to a leader in the communications space. And "we'll continue to find ways to improve the customer experience for the next 20."

About Haloid Radios: Haloid Radios is the #1 customer-rated supplier of specialty radio equipment. Haloid Radios specializes in locating, stocking, and selling hard-to-find communication equipment, including mobile and portable radios, chargers, parts, accessories, base stations and repeaters, and other industrial items to radio dealers, businesses, and governments in need. Haloid Radios believes communication is central to making America safer.

