STONY BROOK, N.Y., April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Haloid Solutions, innovation and problem-solving are at the forefront of our minds every day, so we're proud to announce the launch of the HALOID CLIP™. This patent-pending and pioneering accessory has been thoughtfully conceived and created by Stony Brook University graduate students and improves microphone accessibility and visibility for professionals who rely on mobile radio communications in their vehicles.

Haloid Solutions Introduces HALOID CLIP™ — The World’s First Magnetic Palm Microphone Mount with Glow-In-The-Dark Features and Adjustable Resistance

Engineered for convenience and durability, the HALOID CLIP replaces traditional hang-up clips that can cause driver distractions at inopportune moments. Instead, the streamlined, magnetic mount allows users to quickly hang up or retrieve their mic without fumbling or delay. The mic simply snaps to the base in seconds with no need for concern — and remains in place until needed. Low-light visibility is enhanced by HALOID CLIP's glow-in-the-dark features.

According to a Haloid Solutions spokesperson, "In fast-paced environments, every second counts, and since mobile palm microphones are often tossed into the passenger seat due to their problematic hang-up mounting, they can be difficult to locate while operating a vehicle. The HALOID CLIP was designed to give users a simple, reliable way to store and access their mobile microphone without taking their focus off the road or the task at hand."

The HALOID CLIP works in standard on-road environments and can be easily adjusted for marine or off-road usage where uneven terrain vibrations hinder stability. Simply select the magnetic resistance that corresponds with your vehicle's situation (i.e., standard 40-pound or extra-strong 80-pound resistance) and your microphone will always be easily accessible.

The HALOID CLIP is compatible with a wide range of mobile palm microphones and comes in stealth black, as well as three glow-in-the-dark colors (green, blue, and orange) making finding your mic at a glance easier, safer, and fun.

Designed with first responders, field service professionals, and fleet operators in mind, the HALOID CLIP supports safer communication practices by enabling hands-on control with minimal distraction. By keeping microphones securely mounted yet easily accessible, it helps users maintain focus while staying connected.

For large fleets and resellers, the HALOID CLIP's logo can be replaced with a customized version chosen by the purchaser. It can also be modified by Haloid's engineers to support devices beyond palm microphones.

About Haloid Solutions

Haloid Solutions provides specialized wireless equipment, financing, and repair services to U.S. public safety, government, and commercial organizations. Focused on reliability, affordability, and performance, Haloid strives to equip professionals across communication-based industries with the resources they need most.

For more information about Haloid Solutions – or details about a custom microphone extension – please visit the HALOID CLIP website or view a video of the device in action here.

SOURCE HALOID SOLUTIONS