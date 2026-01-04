NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent company update, Haloid Solutions, a leading provider of specialty two-way radio and land mobile radio (LMR) services for businesses and government agencies—including public safety organizations—announced a limited-time portable radio repair promotion for government radio shops.

HALOID SOLUTIONS IS THE LEADING PROVIDER OF MISSION CRITICAL RADIO REPAIRS FOR UNSUPPORTED AND OUT-OF-WARRANTY RADIO EQUIPMENT AS WELL AS THE MARKET LEADER FOR SPECIALITY AND DISCONTINUED RAD

The promotion applies to out-of-warranty radios and unsupported wireless equipment. Haloid spokesperson John Pershing explains, "Maintaining or extending the functionality of essential communication devices can pose an economic hardship for agencies operating under tight budgets. Compatible radios may be mildly or even severely impaired, yet still repairable. Haloid wants to ensure that limited budgets do not impede lifesaving services and critical communications."

By repairing obsolete equipment, government agencies can expand user access to mission-critical communications by leveraging equipment that is outdated but still functional.

Costs associated with aging equipment often influence radio shop managers' decisions on whether to pursue repairs, which aligns with Haloid's core value of offering low prices. Haloid repair customers report significant savings—on average, 30% or more. These savings effectively extend the useful life of vital communications equipment without customers incurring burdensome repair expenses or facing the price-gouging practices of some competitors.

When choosing Haloid Solutions for repairs, government agencies can be confident their information remains secure. Haloid is 100% U.S.-owned and operated, with absolutely zero foreign investment. Haloid provides pickup and delivery via insured carriers and embeds GPS tracking devices in packages containing sensitive or high-value equipment.

Radio Repair Capabilities Include:

Repairs for qualified equipment, including fire pagers, repeaters, mobiles, portables, and multi-chargers

Replacement parts as needed when daily wear and tear is evident or components are no longer functional; parts scarcity is mitigated by an inventory of more than 100,000 obsolete radios

No-charge round-trip shipping via insured carrier

The longest warranty in the industry: 120 days

Eligibility Requirements:

Requests must come from managers of government-run radio shops

Shops must have more than 300 active land mobile radios (LMRs) in use

Repairs must not exceed $500

Hardware-based repairs only

Repairs are available for equipment from select manufacturers only

Offer valid only within the United States

Promotion ends February 1, 2026

This complimentary service is completed in-house by Haloid's certified technicians, who follow industry-standard protocols to ensure all communications devices meet or exceed original performance specifications. This commitment is one of the reasons Haloid was chosen as the best place to buy radio equipment for radio professionals.

To determine eligibility for this limited-time offer, visit the Haloid Solutions Two-Way Radio Repairs Service page.

Haloid Radio Shop Outsourced Pilot Program

Haloid is launching a pilot program designed to help government radio shops reduce workload and ensure operational continuity. The program provides remote overflow support and outsourced radio shop functions to assist shop managers and system administrators in stabilizing and streamlining operations. Leveraging Haloid's robust repair and fulfillment infrastructure, select shop tasks can be completed efficiently and cost-effectively.

About Haloid Solutions

Haloid Solutions has been rated as the best place to buy radio equipment and is recognized by many institutions as the leading provider of specialty radio products. The company also delivers comprehensive communications services—including repairs, maintenance, and consulting—to support private, public, and government clients across the United States.

For more information, visit http://www.haloidsolutions.com/.

SOURCE HALOID SOLUTIONS