HALOLIFE And Save The Children Launch Partnership To Protect U.S. Children In Need

"Save the Children is very grateful for this partnership with HALOLIFE and their support of our continued efforts to protect children, especially during these uncertain times," said Shane Garver, Save the Children's senior director of rural education.

"In many ways, our missions are aligned in supporting the health and dignity of humankind," stated Keith Anderson, CEO of HALOLIFE. "We continue to explore innovative ways to serve the world with solutions for a healthier life. If we work together, this becomes mission possible."

HALOLIFE, a mission-driven company, was originally formed to help protect people living in Bali and Southeast Asia from toxic volcanic air pollution. When COVID-19 hit, HALOLIFE responded by creating reusable face masks that raise the standard for function (protection), fit, and fashion while also donating masks to frontline workers, the homeless, and children in need. Unlike other masks, HALOmasks are double-layered and have added a nano-filter which screens out 99% of airborne particulates, including COVID–19.

For anyone wishing to support Save the Children through purchase and donation of masks, they can do so here: Support Save the Children - HALOLIFE

ABOUT HALOLIFE

HALOLIFE, based in Stevenson, WA, created its HALOmask concept in 2016 in New Zealand and perfected it through worldwide testing. The HALOmask sets a new global standard with proprietary SETA™ nanofilters that capture virtually all airborne pathogens and pollutants threatening a person's health. Our mission is to provide innovative, high quality products that protect people from the challenges of our modern environment, as well as support the mission of our select nonprofit partners. Visit https://halolife.io/ for additional information.

ABOUT SAVE THE CHILDREN

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm. We work to ensure that children have healthcare, food, and shelter, as well as learning and child protection services when children need it most. Through our programming, emergency responses, and advocacy, we put the most vulnerable children first, tackling the barriers to survival, learning, and protection.

