Halozyme Announces Bristol Myers Squibb Received Updated Action Date from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Subcutaneous Nivolumab Co-Formulated with ENHANZE®

Updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of December 29, 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb was reassigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their Biologics License Application for the subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo® (nivolumab) co-formulated with ENHANZE®, Halozyme's proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme, rHuPH20, across all previously approved adult, solid tumor Opdivo indications as monotherapy, monotherapy maintenance following completion of Opdivo plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) combination therapy, or in combination with chemotherapy or cabozantinib. The updated goal date is December 29, 2024.

The application is based on results from CheckMate-67T, the first Phase 3 trial of the subcutaneous formulation of nivolumab with ENHANZE® to evaluate and demonstrate noninferior pharmacokinetics, efficacy and consistent safety vs. its intravenous formulation. If approved, subcutaneous nivolumab has the potential to be the first and only subcutaneously administered PD-1 inhibitor.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of reducing treatment burden for patients. Having touched more than 800,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in seven commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date for the Biologics License Application for the subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo® (nivolumab) co-formulated with ENHANZE®, possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden for patients and broadening the treatment options for the indication referred to in this press release. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the product development efforts of Halozyme's ENHANZE® partners, potential additional data readouts, indications and eligible patients for the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including uncertainties concerning any potential changes to the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date referred to in this press release, whether new ENHANZE® collaborative products, including Opdivo® (nivolumab) co-formulated with ENHANZE®, are ultimately developed, approved or commercialized or whether the indications for the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release will be approved, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes from being treated with the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release, and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-359-3016

[email protected]

Samantha Gaspar

Teneo

212-886-9356

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.