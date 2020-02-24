Halozyme Announces CFO Transition

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Elaine D. Sun has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective March 2, 2020. Ms. Sun will succeed Laurie Stelzer, who has resigned to pursue another opportunity.

Ms. Sun brings more than two decades of experience in the investment banking and life sciences industries to Halozyme. Over her career she has led and played key roles in a broad range of transactions, including multiple mergers, acquisitions and financings, valued in excess of $50 billion. She most recently served as chief financial officer and chief strategy officer at SutroVax, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. While at SutroVax she provided strategic, operational and financial leadership for a rapidly growing organization, including establishing innovative agreements with external contract manufacturers. Previously, Ms. Sun served as Managing Director and Head of West Coast Healthcare for Evercore Partners and Managing Director at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. Ms. Sun currently serves on the board of directors of Cirius Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Ms. Sun received her B.A. from Wellesley College and M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

"Elaine is a strong addition to our leadership team," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "With Elaine's contributions, we look forward to capitalizing on our future business opportunities and delivering additional value to shareholders. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Laurie for her contributions to Halozyme and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

"I am delighted to join Halozyme at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Ms. Sun. "I look forward to working closely with Helen and the rest of the team at Halozyme to drive growth, profitability and value creation for shareholders."

