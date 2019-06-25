Halozyme Announces CRADA With National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases For Use Of ENHANZE® Drug Delivery Technology

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' Vaccine Research Center (VRC), part of the National Institutes of Health, enabling the VRC's use of Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology to develop subcutaneous formulations of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) against HIV for HIV treatment.

The two bnAbs selected for the CRADA are VRC07-523LS and N6LS. The VRC will engage in early phase studies in healthy adults investigating the safety, tolerability, dose, and pharmacokinetics of formulating these bnAbs with ENHANZE® for the purpose of optimizing subcutaneous administration of these antibodies.

"We are excited to collaborate with NIAID as they seek to develop new therapies that potentially address a large unmet need in the field of HIV treatment and prevention," said Dr. Helen Torley, President and CEO of Halozyme. "This CRADA is an example of the value ENHANZE® can potentially bring to the treatment of infectious diseases, particularly in the early stages of development."

About ENHANZE® Technology

Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug-delivery technology is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20). rHuPH20 has been shown to remove traditional limitations on the volume of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously (just under the skin). By using rHuPH20, some biologics and compounds that are administered intravenously may instead be delivered subcutaneously. ENHANZE® may also benefit subcutaneous biologics by reducing the need for multiple injections. This delivery has been shown in studies to reduce health care practitioner time required for administration and shorten time for drug administration.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx, for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Halozyme Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, including broadly neutralizing antibodies, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including uncertainties concerning whether collaborative products potentially identified under the subject CRADA are ultimately developed or commercialized, unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

