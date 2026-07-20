Halozyme Announces Global Collaboration and License Agreement with Incyte to Support the Development of Subcutaneous Formulations of INCA033989 Using its ENHANZE® Technology

Agreement provides Incyte the rights to develop and commercialize ENHANZE® with its mutCALR development program and an option to nominate up to two additional targets

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HALO) ("Halozyme" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a global collaboration and license agreement with Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) to evaluate additional subcutaneous formulations of INCA033989, a first-in-class mutant calreticulin (mutCALR)-targeted monoclonal antibody, in patients with mutCALR-expressing myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), utilizing Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. The collaboration will focus on the potential for ENHANZE® to strengthen the subcutaneous formulation currently in development for INCA033989, with the goal of enabling more convenient delivery and dosing regimens that may improve the treatment experience.

Under the terms of the agreement, Halozyme will receive an upfront payment from Incyte and is eligible to receive additional payments upon achievement of agreed upon milestones. In addition, Halozyme is eligible to receive royalties on net sales of commercialized medicines using ENHANZE®. Under the collaboration, Incyte also has the option to nominate up to two additional targets for use with ENHANZE®.

"This collaboration with Incyte underscores the continued momentum and broad applicability of our ENHANZE technology across high-value therapeutic areas," said Dr. Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halozyme. "Incyte brings a strong portfolio and deep expertise in hematology, and we look forward to working together to enable the development of more convenient subcutaneous treatment options for patients. This agreement builds on Halozyme's established track record of successful collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies and further diversifies our portfolio of partnered programs across multiple therapeutic areas."

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution facilitates the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. ENHANZE® has touched more than one million patient lives through ten commercialized products across over 100 global markets and is licensed to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Merus N.V., Skye Bioscience and GSK.

Halozyme expanded its drug delivery technology portfolio to develop partner products using Hypercon™ and Surf Bio's hyperconcentration technology. Hypercon™ is an innovative microparticle technology expected to set a new standard in hyperconcentration of drugs and biologics by reducing injection volume for the same dosage and enabling administration in at‑home and healthcare‑provider settings. The addition of Surf Bio's polymer‑based hyperconcentration technology further broadens the range of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously, meaningfully expanding the scope of opportunities across therapeutic modalities. Together, Hypercon™ and Surf Bio's technology complement ENHANZE® by enabling creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics. The Hypercon™ technology has been licensed to leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Janssen, Eli Lilly, argenx, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Oruka Therapeutics.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes drug-device combination products using advanced auto-injector technologies designed to improve convenience, reliability and tolerability, enhancing patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two proprietary commercial products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Ewing, NJ; Minnetonka, MN; and Boston, MA. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information, visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning royalty revenue growth, margins and durability, potential new partnerships and innovations, the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more convenient administration and dosing regimens of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden, easing treatment access and improving the treatment experience for patients. These forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding the product development and commercialization efforts of Halozyme's collaboration partner (including the potential advancement, regulatory approval and launch of products as a result of such efforts and the potential nomination of additional targets) and Halozyme's potential receipt of payments associated with achievement of certain milestones, and royalties on sales of commercialized products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue" and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including risks and uncertainties concerning whether development, regulatory and sales-based milestones will be achieved, uncertainties concerning whether additional targets are nominated under the collaboration agreement referred to in this press release and whether collaborative products are ultimately developed, approved or commercialized and the potential future market for such products, unexpected levels of revenue growth, expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

[email protected]

Sydney Charlton

Teneo

917-972-8407

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.