Halozyme Announces Global Collaboration and License Agreement with Takeda to Develop and Commercialize Vedolizumab with ENHANZE®

Agreement provides Takeda with exclusive access to ENHANZE® drug delivery technology for vedolizumab

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HALO) today announced the Company entered into a global collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Takeda in December 2025. The agreement provides Takeda with access to Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology, the leading proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme (rHuPH20), for use with vedolizumab. Vedolizumab is marketed globally as ENTYVIO.

"Our collaboration with Takeda reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the patient experience, with the goal of helping patients spend less time managing their therapy and more time living their lives," said Dr. Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halozyme. "Our new collaboration reinforces the broad applicability and value of the ENHANZE technology across multiple therapeutic areas."

"People living with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as their health care providers, need flexible treatment options that match evolving needs and priorities in disease management," said Robert Hollowell, M.D., Head of Global Product and Launch Strategy, GI and Inflammation at Takeda. "Our collaboration is another example of our commitment to the IBD community and leadership in this therapeutic area. It is an exciting opportunity to potentially enable vedolizumab to benefit even more patients around the world, and integrate even more seamlessly into patients' lives."

Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will make an upfront payment to Halozyme, and potential future development and commercial milestone payments. Halozyme will also be entitled to up to low-mid single digit royalties on sales of products containing vedolizumab in combination with ENHANZE®.

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. Both conditions can result in serious complications. It is estimated that more than 10 million people across the globe will be living with IBD within the next decade, reflecting a growing burden of IBD.

Vedolizumab is a biologic therapy approved (under the trade name ENTYVIO) for intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) administration (approvals vary by market). ENTYVIO is approved for use in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. Please click for Entyvio Full U.S. Prescribing Information and for SmPC.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially validated solution facilitates the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. ENHANZE® has touched more than one million patient lives through ten commercialized products across over 100 global markets and is licensed to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, and Merus N.V.

Halozyme is also developing Hypercon™ to expand the breadth of its drug delivery technology portfolio. Hypercon™ is an innovative microparticle technology that is expected to set a new standard in hyper concentration of drugs and biologics that can reduce the injection volume for the same dosage and expands opportunities for at-home and health care provider administration. The addition of Hypercon™ enhances our ability to transform the patient treatment experience by enabling the creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics, substantially broadening the scope of therapeutics that can be delivered subcutaneously. The Hypercon™ technology has been licensed to leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and argenx.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures, and commercializes drug-device combination products using advanced auto-injector technologies designed to improve convenience, reliability, and tolerability, enhancing patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two proprietary commercial products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products, and ongoing development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Ewing, NJ; Minnetonka, MN; and Boston, MA. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information, visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of larger volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden and improving the treatment experience for patients. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the product development and commercialization efforts of Halozyme's ENHANZE® partner (including the potential regulatory approval and launch of ENHANZE® products as a result of such efforts and the potential future market opportunity for such products) and Halozyme's potential receipt of an upfront payment and payments associated with achievement of certain development and commercial milestones, and royalties on sales of commercialized products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue" and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including risks and uncertainties concerning whether development and commercial milestones will be achieved, uncertainties concerning whether collaborative products are ultimately developed, approved or commercialized and the potential future market for such products, unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

