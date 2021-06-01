Halozyme Highlights Data Presentations by Collaborators for Therapies Utilizing ENHANZE® at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced abstracts and presentations by its collaborators for the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held June 4-8, 2021.

Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen)-sponsored study with therapeutics utilizing ENHANZE® technology:

Subcutaneous daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) in patients with newly diagnosed light chain (AL) amyloidosis

Oral abstract session: Updated results from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study of DARZALEX FASPRO® in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (D-VCd) for the treatment of newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis (Abstract #8003).

Bristol Myers Squibb-sponsored study with therapeutics utilizing ENHANZE® technology:

CheckMate 8KX: Phase 1/2 multi-tumor preliminary analyses of a subcutaneous formulation of nivolumab (± rHuPH20)

Poster session: The first data on the pharmacokinetics (PK), safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics (PD) of subcutaneous nivolumab + rHuPH20 (Abstract #2575).

Roche-sponsored study with therapeutics utilizing ENHANZE® technology:

Potential non-drug cost differences associated with the use of the fixed-dose combination of pertuzumab and trastuzumab for subcutaneous injection (PH FDC SC) in the treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer patients in Western Europe and the United States

Poster session: The aim of this study is to estimate the incremental difference in non-drug costs between PH FDC SC and PT IV for a typical patient receiving treatment for HER2-positive early breast cancer in Western Europe and the United States (Abstract #544).

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has positively impacted more than 500,000 patient lives via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx and Horizon Therapeutics. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden for patients. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the product development efforts of Halozyme's ENHANZE® partner. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including uncertainties concerning whether collaborative products are ultimately developed, approved or commercialized, unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review including any potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes from being treated with the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release, and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

