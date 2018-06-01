Halozyme Identifies Plasma Biomarkers As Potential Predictors Of Survival In Pancreatic Cancer

"Our goal at Halozyme is to develop new therapies for cancer patients, while minimizing the burden and impact of treatment on their lives," said Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "The exploratory plasma biomarker data may support efforts to identify patients who benefit from our investigational drug, PEGPH20, through a simple blood draw rather than a needle biopsy.

"Our ENHANZE technology allows certain drugs to be given subcutaneously in a shorter, simpler injection than when the drug is delivered intravenously, thereby reducing the treatment burden for patients. We are delighted that Janssen will be presenting five posters on their exploration of a subcutaneous version of daratumumab that can be given in 5 minutes or less using our ENHANZE technology."

The Halozyme research of peptide biomarkers measured maturation and degradation of type III collagen, a key component of the extracellular matrix, using baseline plasma samples from patients in Halozyme's HALO-202 Phase 2 clinical study of PEGPH20 (pegvorhyaluronidase alfa) in combination with ABRAXANE® (nab-paclitaxel) and gemcitabine (PAG arm) as compared to ABRAXANE and gemcitabine only (AG arm).

Highlights from the Halozyme biomarker analysis include:

In the Discovery cohort (Stage 1), median progression-free survival (PFS) was 8.0 months in the PAG arm versus 5.3 months in the AG arm for patients whose biomarker scores were equal or above a specific cut-off value. The proportion of this patient population to all subjects tested in Stage 1 is 50 percent.

In the Validation cohort (Stage 2), patients whose biomarker scores were equal to or above the cut-off value derived from the Discovery cohort experienced a median PFS of 8.8 months in the PAG arm versus 3.4 in the AG arm, as well as overall survival of 13.8 months in the PAG arm versus 8.5 months in the AG arm. The proportion of this patient population to all subjects tested in Stage 2 is 47 percent.

PEGPH20 is a proprietary enzyme that targets and degrades hyaluronan (HA), a glycosaminoglycan or naturally occurring sugar in the body. HA accumulates in higher concentrations around many solid tumors, potentially constricting blood vessels, impeding the immune response and the access of other therapies.

Janssen's daratumumab

Janssen (Janssen Research & Development, LLC) presentations will highlight development of subcutaneous daratumumab using Halozyme ENHANZE technology. Results from the Phase 1b PAVO study of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma showed daratumumab co-formulated with ENHANZE enabled dosing in 3 to 5 minutes and was well tolerated with low infusion-related reactions.

Additional Updates and Presentations at ASCO

In an update on the HALO-101 Lung/Gastric Phase 1b study, Halozyme said that in light of the evolution in the standard of care in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer, it is closing enrollment in the lung cohort in the study. Investigators are being given the option to continue treatment of ongoing patients, and data will be submitted to medical forum later this year.

Halozyme's ASCO abstracts include:

Extracellular matrix (ECM) circulating peptide biomarkers as potential predictors of survival in patients (pts) with untreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDA) receiving pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEPGH20), nab-paclitaxel (A), and gemcitabine (G). Abstract 12030. Monday, June 4, 1:15 to 4:45 p.m. CT.

Tumor hyaluronan (HA) as a novel biomarker to taxane therapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Publication only.

A Pilot study of Gemcitabine, Nab-paclitaxel, PEGPH20 and Rivaroxaban for Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma: Interim Safety and Efficacy Analysis. Publication only.

Pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEPGH20) enhances FOLFIRINOX efficacy in a preclinical model of human pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Publication only.

Affinity histochemical evaluation of hyaluronan accumulation in solid malignancies of the digestive system. Publication only.

About PEGPH20

PEGPH20 (pegvorhyaluronidase alfa) is an investigational PEGylated form of Halozyme's proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase under clinical development for the potential systemic treatment of tumors that accumulate hyaluronan. PEGPH20 is an enzyme that temporarily degrades HA, a dense component of the tumor microenvironment that can accumulate in higher concentrations around certain cancer cells, potentially constricting blood vessels and impeding the access of other therapies. In January, Halozyme announced the positive topline results as of December 2016 of its randomized phase 2 HALO-202 study of PEGPH20 in combination with ABRAXANE (nab-paclitaxel) and gemcitabine chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer. In the study, PEGPH20 met key endpoints, including in the targeted HA-High patient population.

FDA granted orphan drug designation to PEGPH20 for treatment of pancreas cancer and fast track for PEGPH20 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of metastatic pancreas cancer. Additionally, the European Commission, acting on the recommendation from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency, designated investigational drug PEGPH20 an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of pancreas cancer.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for metastatic pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, metastatic breast cancer and has potential across additional cancers in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Alexion for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

