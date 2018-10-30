Halozyme Names Albert Kildani As Vice President Investor Relations And Corporate Communications

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, today announced that Albert Kildani has joined the company in the role of vice president of investor relations and corporate communications.

In this role, Mr. Kildani will develop and execute the company's investor relations strategy and serve as the primary contact for analysts and the investment community. Additionally, he will oversee all aspects of corporate communications, including public relations and external and internal communications.

"I am delighted to have Al join the team," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and CEO. "Al brings deep experience, both from a company, and from an investor perspective. He will be a valuable addition as we continue to execute our two-pillar strategy, growing ENHANZE® and preparing for the commercialization of PEGPH20."

Mr. Kildani joins Halozyme from Vital Therapies, Inc., where he served as vice president, investor relations and business development. In this role, he was responsible for the overall strategy and external messaging to institutional investors and performed due diligence on potential business development opportunities. He previously held senior investor relations and corporate communications roles at Hologic, Inc. and Gen-Probe, Inc. Prior to this, he was an analyst with Stark Investments, C.E. Unterberg, Towbin, and Pacific Growth Equities LLC.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Alexion for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's future expectations and plans for growth in 2018, entering into new collaboration agreements, the development and commercialization of product candidates, including timing of clinical trial results announcements and future development and commercial activities of our collaboration partners, the potential benefits and attributes of such product candidates and expected financial outlook for 2018) that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected fluctuations or changes in revenues, including revenues from collaborators, unexpected delays in entering into new collaboration agreements, unexpected results or delays in development of product candidates, including delays in clinical trial patient enrollment and development activities of our collaboration partners, and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2018.

Contacts:

Al Kildani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

858-704- 8122

akildani@halozyme.com

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

Westwicke Partners, LLC

858-356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

