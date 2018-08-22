Halozyme Names Benjamin Hickey As Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ : HALO ), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, today announced the appointment of pharmaceutical veteran Benjamin Hickey, as chief commercial officer of Halozyme, effective September 10th. In this role, he will report to Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer.

Hickey will build and execute the global commercial strategy for the company's current and future oncology portfolio, beginning with Halozyme's investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20) if approved. In addition, he will be responsible for building Halozyme's global oncology commercial organization that will include sales, marketing and market access teams.

"I am thrilled to have Ben join the team as we prepare for the next phase of our growth and the potential launch of PEGPH20," said Dr. Torley. "Ben has a proven track record of building strong commercial organizations and overseeing numerous, successful product launches during his time at Bristol-Myers Squibb. His extensive global commercial, operations and marketing experience will be invaluable as we continue our commercialization preparations. He is a welcome addition to our management team."

Hickey joins Halozyme from Bristol-Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company, where he most recently served as general manager, UK & Ireland, and led a team of more than 300 employees focused on virology, immuno-science, oncology and cardiovascular disease.

"I am excited to join Halozyme and look forward to building and leading a top-tier commercial organization that will bring new therapies to market and help improve patients' lives," said Mr. Hickey.

Hickey held numerous key roles during his 17-year career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, including serving as vice president Marketing, Immuno-Oncology where he led the commercialization of Yervoy® and oversaw the launch preparedness of Opdivo® across more than eight indications. He served as executive director and vice president, Hematology, responsible for all commercial activity for Sprycel®, Erbitux® and an investigational multiple myeloma asset. In addition, he served as the U.S. brand lead for Farxiga® which is used to help treat type 2 diabetes. Mr. Hickey earned his B.S. and his MBA from St. Johns University in Queens, New York.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Alexion for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's future expectations and plans for growth in 2018, entering into new collaboration agreements, the development and commercialization of product candidates, including timing of clinical trial results announcements and future development and commercial activities of our collaboration partners, the potential benefits and attributes of such product candidates and expected financial outlook for 2018) that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected fluctuations or changes in revenues, including revenues from collaborators, unexpected delays in entering into new collaboration agreements, unexpected results or delays in development of product candidates, including delays in clinical trial patient enrollment and development activities of our collaboration partners, and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2018.

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

