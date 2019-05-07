Halozyme Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and provided an update on recent corporate activities.

"We enjoyed a strong start to 2019 as our first quarter included a new ENHANZE® collaboration with argenx, positive phase III data from Janssen's COLUMBA study evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of DARZALEX®, and FDA approval of Herceptin Hylecta™," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead in 2019, we expect this momentum to continue. On ENHANZE® we anticipate regulatory submissions by ENHANZE® partner Janssen for the subcutaneous formulation of DARZALEX®, a new phase 3 trial initiation by one of our ENHANZE® partners and multiple Phase 1 trial initiations. On PEGPH20, we project the announcement of topline results from our HALO-301 pivotal phase 3 trial in pancreas cancer in the second half of the year."

First Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights Include:

In February 2019 , we announced that Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, received approval from the FDA for Herceptin Hylecta™, a co-formulation of trastuzumab and rHuPH20. Herceptin Hylecta™ is approved for the treatment of certain people with HER2-positive early breast cancer. Herceptin Hylecta™ is a ready-to-use formulation that can be administered in two to five minutes, compared to 30 to 90 minutes for intravenous trastuzumab. In April 2019 , Roche made Herceptin Hylecta™ available in the U.S.

, we announced that Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, received approval from the FDA for Herceptin Hylecta™, a co-formulation of trastuzumab and rHuPH20. Herceptin Hylecta™ is approved for the treatment of certain people with HER2-positive early breast cancer. Herceptin Hylecta™ is a ready-to-use formulation that can be administered in two to five minutes, compared to 30 to 90 minutes for intravenous trastuzumab. In , Roche made Herceptin Hylecta™ available in the U.S. In February 2019 , Janssen's development partner, Genmab, announced positive Phase 3 trial results from the COLUMBA study. The study evaluated subcutaneous DARZALEX ® in comparison to DARZALEX ® IV in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. DARZALEX ® SC, using ENHANZE ® drug delivery technology, was found to be non-inferior to DARZALEX ® IV with regard the co-primary endpoints of Overall Response Rate and Maximum Trough concentration on day 1 of the third treatment cycle. Additional data from this trial will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago at an oral presentation on Sunday, June 2, 2019 .

, Janssen's development partner, Genmab, announced positive Phase 3 trial results from the COLUMBA study. The study evaluated subcutaneous DARZALEX in comparison to DARZALEX IV in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. DARZALEX SC, using ENHANZE drug delivery technology, was found to be non-inferior to DARZALEX IV with regard the co-primary endpoints of Overall Response Rate and Maximum Trough concentration on day 1 of the third treatment cycle. Additional data from this trial will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in at an oral presentation on . In February 2019 , we entered into a collaboration agreement with argenx for the right to develop and commercialize one exclusive target, the human neonatal Fc receptor FcRn, which includes argenx's lead asset efgartigimod (ARGX-113), and an option to select two additional targets using our ENHANZE ® technology for an upfront payment of $30.0 million . We will receive payments of $10.0 million per target for future target nominations and potential milestone payments of up to $160.0 million per target, subject to the achievement of specific development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. We will receive mid-single digit royalties on sales of commercialized products.

, we entered into a collaboration agreement with argenx for the right to develop and commercialize one exclusive target, the human neonatal Fc receptor FcRn, which includes argenx's lead asset efgartigimod (ARGX-113), and an option to select two additional targets using our ENHANZE technology for an upfront payment of . We will receive payments of per target for future target nominations and potential milestone payments of up to per target, subject to the achievement of specific development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. We will receive mid-single digit royalties on sales of commercialized products. With regard to HALO-301, a Phase 3 study evaluating PEGPH20 in metastatic pancreas cancer, the company now expects to achieve the target number of overall survival (OS) events in the third quarter of 2019. The company plans to initiate the database lock process for final analysis after 330 OS events have been achieved with mature data. As a result, the company expects topline results will be available in the second half of 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter was $56.9 million compared to $30.9 million for the first quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by $30.0 million in upfront license fees for the argenx collaboration. Revenue for the quarter included $18.0 million in royalties and $8.4 million in product sales, which compared to $20.9 million and $6.8 million , respectively, in the prior year period. The decrease in royalties was mainly driven by lower sales of Herceptin ® SC by Roche, partially offset by higher sales of RITUXAN HYCELA™ in the U.S. by Roche.

compared to for the first quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by in upfront license fees for the argenx collaboration. Revenue for the quarter included in royalties and in product sales, which compared to and , respectively, in the prior year period. The decrease in royalties was mainly driven by lower sales of Herceptin SC by Roche, partially offset by higher sales of RITUXAN HYCELA™ in the U.S. by Roche. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $31.3 million , compared to $38.0 million for the first quarter of 2018. The decline in expenses was driven by reduced clinical trial activity due to the completion of enrollment in HALO-301.

, compared to for the first quarter of 2018. The decline in expenses was driven by reduced clinical trial activity due to the completion of enrollment in HALO-301. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter were $18.0 million , compared to $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. The increase is related to an increase in personnel expenses, including stock based compensation as well as preparations for the potential commercial launch of PEGPH20.

, compared to for the first quarter of 2018. The increase is related to an increase in personnel expenses, including stock based compensation as well as preparations for the potential commercial launch of PEGPH20. Net income for the first quarter was $1.8 million , or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss in the first quarter of 2018 of $27.5 million , or $0.19 per share.

, or per share, compared to a net loss in the first quarter of 2018 of , or per share. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $328.7 million at March 31, 2019 , compared to $354.5 million at December 31, 2018 .

Financial Outlook for 2019

Halozyme reiterates its overall 2019 financial guidance while lowering the anticipated contribution from royalties and increasing the anticipated contribution from products sales related to API. For 2019, Halozyme now expects:

Net revenue of $205 million to $215 million ;

to ; Revenue from royalties of $72 million to $74 million , with the decrease primarily attributable to the ongoing impact from biosimilars in Europe and updated expectations for the US launched products;

to , with the decrease primarily attributable to the ongoing impact from biosimilars in and updated expectations for the US launched products;

Product sales related to API increased to reflect additional customer orders;

Operating expenses of $265 million to $275 million , or $225 million to $235 million excluding an expected increase in cost of goods sold;

to , or to excluding an expected increase in cost of goods sold; Operating cash burn of $45 million to $55 million ;

to ; Debt repayment of approximately $90 million , the company expects to pay off the remainder of the royalty-backed debt by the end of the first quarter of 2020;

, the company expects to pay off the remainder of the royalty-backed debt by the end of the first quarter of 2020; Year-end cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $210 million to $220 million .

This guidance continues to exclude revenue from any potential, new ENHANZE® global collaboration and licensing agreements.

Webcast and Conference Call

Halozyme will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the first quarter of 2019 today, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Torley will lead the call, which will be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website and a replay will be available following the close of the call. To access the webcast and additional documents related to the call, please visit halozyme.com approximately fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306 (domestic callers) or (734) 385-2616 (international callers). A telephone replay will be available after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic callers) or (404) 537-3406 (international callers) using replay ID number 3076769.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's future expectations and plans for future growth, revenue and milestone and other potential payments from collaboration partners, the development and commercialization of product candidates, including timing of clinical trial results announcements and future development and commercial activities of our collaboration partners, the potential benefits and attributes of such product candidates and expected financial outlook for 2019) that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected fluctuations or changes in revenues, including revenues from collaborators, unexpected results or delays in development of product candidates, including delays in development activities of our collaboration partners, and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2019.

Contact:

Al Kildani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

858-704-8122

ir@halozyme.com

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018 Revenues:







Royalties

$ 17,953



$ 20,944

Product sales, net

8,390



6,801

Revenues under collaborative agreements

30,606



3,127

Total revenues

56,949



30,872

Operating expenses:







Cost of product sales

4,649



3,052

Research and development

31,328



37,976

Selling, general and administrative

18,006



13,556

Total operating expenses

53,983



54,584

Operating income (loss)

2,966



(23,712)

Other income (expense):







Investment and other income, net

2,057



1,668

Interest expense

(3,205)



(5,230)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

1,818



(27,274)

Income tax expense

22



187

Net income (loss)

$ 1,796



$ (27,461)











Net income (loss) per share:







Basic

$ 0.01



$ (0.19)

Diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.19)











Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:







Basic

144,743



142,656

Diluted

147,474



142,656



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 60,595



$ 57,936

Marketable securities, available-for-sale

268,122



296,590

Accounts receivable, net

28,164



30,005

Inventories

31,241



22,625

Prepaid expenses and other assets

20,914



20,693

Total current assets

409,036



427,849

Property and equipment, net

14,542



7,465

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,031



4,434

Restricted cash

500



500

Total assets

$ 429,109



$ 440,248











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 4,089



$ 4,079

Accrued expenses

43,663



49,529

Deferred revenue, current portion

4,247



4,247

Current portion of long-term debt, net

86,663



91,506

Total current liabilities

138,662



149,361











Deferred revenue, net of current portion

4,509



5,008

Long-term debt, net

18,742



34,874

Other long-term liabilities

7,149



2,118











Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

145



145

Additional paid-in capital

789,483



780,457

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

61



(277)

Accumulated deficit

(529,642)



(531,438)

Total stockholders' equity

260,047



248,887

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 429,109



$ 440,248



SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.halozyme.com

