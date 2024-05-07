HALOZYME REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Revenue Increased 21% YOY to $196 million; Net Income of $77 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $116 million; GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.60 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.791

Royalty Revenue Increased 21% YOY to $121 million

Reiterating 2024 Financial Guidance: Total Revenue of $915 - $985 million, Representing YOY Growth of 10% - 19%, Adjusted EBITDA of $535 - $585 million, Representing YOY Growth of 26% - 37% and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $3.55 - $3.90, Representing YOY Growth of 28% - 41%

Announced New $750 million Share Repurchase Program

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and provided an update on its recent corporate activities and outlook.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of double-digit revenue and earnings growth, which keeps us on track to meet our financial guidance for the full year. We entered the new year with continued strong advancement of our ENHANZE partner products and pipeline. Our partnership with argenx represents a significant growth opportunity following the approval for VYVDURA, efgartigimod co-formulated with ENHANZE, for generalized myasthenia gravis in Japan and with the potential U.S. approval for VYVGART Hytrulo for CIDP in June 2024. Following European approval of Roche's Tecentriq SC, we look forward to potential U.S. approval for Tecentriq SC in September 2024. Roche has also received a recommendation for approval of ocrelizumab SC by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, with final approval expected mid-year and a potential U.S. approval in September 2024. Continuing our strong Wave 3 progress, BMS recently announced a U.S. Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of February 28, 2025 for nivolumab SC," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme. "Our leading innovations are the driver of our robust portfolio and patent estate that is resulting in new revenue opportunities and durable revenue and EBITDA growth."

Recent Partner Highlights:

In May 2024 , Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") accepted its Biologics License Application for the subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo ® (nivolumab) co-formulated with ENHANZE ® , resulting in a $15.0 million milestone payment. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") goal date of February 28, 2025 .

, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") accepted its Biologics License Application for the subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo (nivolumab) co-formulated with ENHANZE , resulting in a milestone payment. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") goal date of . In April 2024 , Roche announced that European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of Ocrevus® (ocrelizumab) subcutaneous ("SC") for its multiple sclerosis indications. A final decision on its approval from the European Commission ("EC") is expected mid-2024.

, Roche announced that European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of Ocrevus® (ocrelizumab) subcutaneous ("SC") for its multiple sclerosis indications. A final decision on its approval from the European Commission ("EC") is expected mid-2024. In April 2024 , Roche announced that the FDA has accepted the submission of ocrelizumab SC with potential approval in September 2024 .

, Roche announced that the FDA has accepted the submission of ocrelizumab SC with potential approval in . In March 2024 , ViiV initiated a Phase 1 study of VH4524184 with ENHANZE ® to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy adults.

, ViiV initiated a Phase 1 study of VH4524184 with ENHANZE to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy adults. In the first quarter of 2024, argenx initiated two registrational studies evaluating efgartigimod with ENHANZE ® administered by pre-filled syringe in subjects with thyroid eye disease.

administered by pre-filled syringe in subjects with thyroid eye disease. In February 2024 , argenx announced that the FDA has accepted for priority review a supplemental Biologics License Application ("sBLA") for VYVGART ® Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy ("CIDP"). The application has been granted a PDUFA action date of June 21, 2024 .

, argenx announced that the FDA has accepted for priority review a supplemental Biologics License Application ("sBLA") for VYVGART Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy ("CIDP"). The application has been granted a PDUFA action date of . In February 2024 , Takeda submitted a New Drug Application in Japan seeking approval for TAK-771, subcutaneous 10% human immunoglobulin with ENHANZE ® , for treatment of primary immunodeficiency.

, Takeda submitted a New Drug Application in seeking approval for TAK-771, subcutaneous 10% human immunoglobulin with ENHANZE , for treatment of primary immunodeficiency. In January 2024 , Janssen announced submission of a sBLA to the FDA seeking approval of a new indication for DARZALEX FASPRO ® in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone for induction and consolidation treatment and with lenalidomide for maintenance treatment of adult patients who are newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma and are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

, Janssen announced submission of a sBLA to the FDA seeking approval of a new indication for DARZALEX FASPRO in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone for induction and consolidation treatment and with lenalidomide for maintenance treatment of adult patients who are newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma and are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant. In January 2024 , Roche received European Commission marketing authorization for Tecentriq ® subcutaneous for all approved indications of Tecentriq ® IV for multiple cancer types.

, Roche received European Commission marketing authorization for Tecentriq subcutaneous for all approved indications of Tecentriq IV for multiple cancer types. In January 2024, Takeda received FDA approval for HYQVIA ® for the treatment of CIDP as maintenance therapy to prevent the relapse of neuromuscular disability and impairment in adults.

for the treatment of CIDP as maintenance therapy to prevent the relapse of neuromuscular disability and impairment in adults. In January 2024, Takeda received EC approval for HYQVIA ® for the treatment of CIDP as maintenance therapy in patients of all ages after stabilization with intravenous immunoglobulin therapy.

for the treatment of CIDP as maintenance therapy in patients of all ages after stabilization with intravenous immunoglobulin therapy. In January 2024, argenx received regulatory approval in Japan for VYVDURA® (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) co-formulated with ENHANZE® for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis including options for self-administration, and in April 2024 , VYVDURA® was made available to patients resulting in $14.0 million total milestone payments.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

In February 2024 , the Company announced its third share repurchase program to repurchase up to $750 million of its outstanding common stock.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $195.9 million compared to $162.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The 21% year-over-year increase was primarily driven by royalty revenue growth and an increase in milestone revenue. Revenue for the quarter included $120.6 million in royalties, an increase of 21% compared to $99.6 million in the prior year period, primarily attributable to increases in revenue of subcutaneous DARZALEX ® (daratumumab) and Phesgo ® .

compared to in the first quarter of 2023. The 21% year-over-year increase was primarily driven by royalty revenue growth and an increase in milestone revenue. Revenue for the quarter included in royalties, an increase of 21% compared to in the prior year period, primarily attributable to increases in revenue of subcutaneous DARZALEX (daratumumab) and Phesgo . Cost of sales was $28.3 million , compared to $35.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by lower bulk rHuPH20 sales, partially offset by higher proprietary product sales.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by lower bulk rHuPH20 sales, partially offset by higher proprietary product sales. Amortization of intangibles expense remained flat at $17.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

compared to the first quarter of 2023. Research and development expense was $19.1 million , compared to $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to planned investments in ENHANZE ® .

, compared to in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to planned investments in ENHANZE . Selling, general and administrative expense was $35.1 million , compared to $37.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reductions in commercial marketing expense, partially offset by increased compensation expense.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reductions in commercial marketing expense, partially offset by increased compensation expense. Operating income was $95.5 million , compared to $53.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2023. Net Income was $76.8 million , compared to $39.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were $115.7 million , compared to $74.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. 1

, compared to in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.60 , compared to $0.29 in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.79 , compared to $0.47 in the first quarter of 2023. 1

, compared to in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was , compared to in the first quarter of 2023. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $463.5 million on March 31, 2024, compared to $336.0 million on December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily a result of cash generated from operations.

Financial Outlook for 2024

The Company is reiterating its financial guidance for 2024, which was initially provided on January 17, 2024. For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

Total revenue of $915 million to $985 million , representing growth of 10% to 19% over 2023 total revenue primarily driven by increases in royalty revenue, collaboration revenue and growth in product sales from XYOSTED ® . Revenue from royalties of $500 million to $525 million , representing growth of 12% to 17% over 2023.

to , representing growth of 10% to 19% over 2023 total revenue primarily driven by increases in royalty revenue, collaboration revenue and growth in product sales from XYOSTED . Revenue from royalties of to , representing growth of 12% to 17% over 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $535 million to $585 million , representing growth of 26% to 37% over 2023.

to , representing growth of 26% to 37% over 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.55 to $3.90 , representing growth of 28% to 41% over 2023.1 The Company's earnings per share guidance does not consider the impact of potential future share repurchases.

Table 1. 2024 Financial Guidance





Guidance Range

Total Revenue

$915 to $985 million

Royalty Revenue

$500 to $525 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$535 to $585 million

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$3.55 to $3.90



About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of reducing treatment burden for patients. Having touched more than 800,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in seven commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company reports earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and guidance with respect to those measures, in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discounts, intangible asset amortization, inventory adjustments and certain adjustments to income tax expense. The Company calculates EBITDA excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA excluding one-time items. Reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for changes in share-based compensation expense and the effects of any discrete income tax items. The Company evaluates other items of income and expense on an individual basis for potential inclusion in the calculation of Non-GAAP financial measures and considers both the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the item, including (i) its size and nature, (ii) whether or not it relates to the Company's ongoing business operations and (iii) whether or not the Company expects it to occur as part of the Company's normal business on a regular basis. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the Company may in the future cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. The Company considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what the Company considers to be its core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The non-GAAP measures also allow investors and analysts to make additional comparisons of the operating activities of the Company's core business over time and with respect to other companies, as well as assessing trends and future expectations. The Company uses non-GAAP financial information in assessing what it believes is a meaningful and comparable set of financial performance measures to evaluate operating trends, as well as in establishing portions of our performance-based incentive compensation programs.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's financial performance (including the Company's financial outlook for 2024) and expectations for future growth, profitability, total revenue, royalty revenue, revenue durability, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted earnings-per-share and potential share repurchase under its share repurchase program. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology may include the possible benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of higher volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business may include potential growth and receipt of royalty and milestone payments driven by our partners' development and commercialization efforts, potential new clinical trial study starts and clinical data, regulatory submissions and product launches, the size and growth prospects of our partners' drug franchises, potential new or expanded collaborations and collaborative targets and regulatory review, PDUFA action dates and potential approvals of new partnered or proprietary products. These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected levels of revenues, expenditures and costs, unexpected delays in the execution of the Company's share repurchase program, unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company's business, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of the Company's partnered or proprietary products, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2024

2023 Revenues







Royalties

$ 120,593

$ 99,640 Product sales, net

58,583

60,794 Revenues under collaborative agreements

16,703

1,709 Total revenues

195,879

162,143 Operating expenses







Cost of sales

28,329

35,170 Amortization of intangibles

17,763

17,835 Research and development

19,111

17,979 Selling, general and administrative

35,134

37,357 Total operating expenses

100,337

108,341 Operating income

95,542

53,802 Other income (expense)







Investment and other income, net

4,993

2,979 Interest expense

(4,507)

(4,543) Net income before income taxes

96,028

52,238 Income tax expense

19,205

12,623 Net income

$ 76,823

$ 39,615









Earnings per share







Basic

$ 0.61

$ 0.29 Diluted

$ 0.60

$ 0.29









Weighted average common shares outstanding







Basic

126,941

135,027 Diluted

128,887

137,900

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)





March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS



Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 164,627

$ 118,370 Marketable securities, available-for-sale

298,824

217,630 Accounts receivable, net and contract assets

195,902

234,210 Inventories, net

168,541

127,601 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

45,690

48,613 Total current assets

873,584

746,424 Property and equipment, net

78,071

74,944 Prepaid expenses and other assets

17,319

17,816 Goodwill

416,821

416,821 Intangible assets, net

455,116

472,879 Deferred tax assets, net

616

4,386 Total assets

$ 1,841,527

$ 1,733,270









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 13,325

$ 11,816 Accrued expenses

118,314

100,678 Total current liabilities

131,639

112,494 Long-term debt, net

1,500,879

1,499,248 Other long-term liabilities

31,201

37,720 Total liabilities

1,663,719

1,649,462









Stockholders' equity







Common stock

127

127 Additional paid-in capital

11,794

2,409 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,486)

(9,278) Retained earnings

167,373

90,550 Total stockholders' equity

177,808

83,808 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,841,527

$ 1,733,270

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2024

2023 GAAP Net Income

$ 76,823

$ 39,615 Adjustments







Investment and other income, net

(4,993)

(2,979) Interest expense

4,507

4,543 Income tax expense

19,205

12,623 Depreciation and amortization

20,206

20,457 EBITDA

115,748

74,259 Adjustments

—

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 115,748

$ 74,259











Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

March 31,





2024

2023

GAAP Diluted EPS

$ 0.60

$ 0.29

Adjustments









Share-based compensation

0.08

0.06

Amortization of debt discount

0.01

0.01

Amortization of intangible assets

0.14

0.13

Amortization of inventory step-up at fair value(1)

—

0.01

Income tax effect of above adjustments(2)

(0.04)

(0.03)

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$ 0.79

$ 0.47













GAAP & Non-GAAP Diluted Shares

128,887

137,900



Dollar amounts, as presented, are rounded. Consequently, totals may not add up

(1) Amounts relate to amortization of the inventory step-up associated with purchase accounting for the Antares acquisition.

(2) Adjustments relate to taxes for the reconciling items, as well as excess benefits or tax deficiencies from stock-based compensation,

and the quarterly impact of other discrete items

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.