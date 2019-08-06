Halozyme Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on recent corporate activities.

"We are very pleased with the strong progress in both pillars of our business in 2019," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "ENHANZE® progress included Janssen recently submitting regulatory applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, and our most recently announced partner, argenx, initiating its first phase 1 study utilizing the ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. In addition, we remain focused on PEGPH20, where our HALO-301 pivotal phase 3 trial in metastatic front-line pancreas cancer is on track for the announcement of topline results by December 2019."

Second Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights Include:

In July 2019 , ENHANZE ® collaborator Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and an extension application to the European Medicines Agency for the subcutaneous delivery of DARZALEX ® (daratumumab) for patients with multiple myeloma. Janssen's regulatory submissions followed the announcement and subsequent presentation of positive results from its phase 3 COLUMBA study at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in June 2019 . The COLUMBA study investigated subcutaneously administered DARZALEX ® in comparison to intravenous DARZALEX ® in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

, argenx dosed the first subject in a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of efgartigimod (ARGX-113), using Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE drug delivery technology, triggering a payment to Halozyme. Additionally, in , argenx nominated a second target to be studied using ENHANZE technology, a human complement factor C2 associated with the product candidate ARGX-117, which is being developed to treat severe autoimmune diseases, triggering a payment to Halozyme. In June 2019 , the target number of 330 overall survival events in the HALO-301 clinical trial was reached. The company plans to conduct the final overall survival analysis upon data maturity which will occur when all patients enrolled in the study have been followed for at least 8.5 months. Accordingly, data maturity is projected to be achieved in mid-September 2019 . Based on this timing of data maturity, the company expects to announce topline results for the HALO-301 clinical trial by December 2019 .

, the target number of 330 overall survival events in the HALO-301 clinical trial was reached. The company plans to conduct the final overall survival analysis upon data maturity which will occur when all patients enrolled in the study have been followed for at least 8.5 months. Accordingly, data maturity is projected to be achieved in . Based on this timing of data maturity, the company expects to announce topline results for the HALO-301 clinical trial by . In June 2019 , a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) was announced with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' Vaccine Research Center (VRC), part of the National Institute of Health, enabling the VRC's use of ENHANZE® technology to develop subcutaneous formulations of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) against HIV for HIV treatment.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter was $39.1 million compared to $35.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher ENHANZE ® license payments. Revenue for the quarter included $18.1 million in royalties and $5.8 million in product sales, which compared to $20.0 million and $4.5 million , respectively, in the prior year period. The decrease in royalties was mainly driven by lower sales of Herceptin ® SC by Roche, partially offset by higher sales of RITUXAN HYCELA™ in the U.S. by Roche and higher sales of HyQvia by Takeda.

Financial Outlook for 2019

Halozyme is updating its 2019 financial guidance ranges:

This guidance continues to exclude revenue from any potential, new ENHANZE® global collaboration and licensing agreements.

Webcast and Conference Call

Halozyme will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the second quarter of 2019 today, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Torley will lead the call, which will be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website and a replay will be available following the close of the call. To access the webcast and additional documents related to the call, please visit halozyme.com approximately fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed by dialing (877) 824-0907 (domestic callers) or (647) 689-5655 (international callers). A telephone replay will be available after the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic callers) or (416) 621-4642 (international callers) using replay ID number 5549627.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's future expectations and plans for future growth, revenue and milestone and other potential payments from collaboration partners, the development and commercialization of product candidates, including timing of clinical trial results announcements and future development and commercial activities of our collaboration partners, the potential benefits and attributes of such product candidates and expected financial outlook for 2019) that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected fluctuations or changes in revenues, including revenues from collaborators, unexpected results or delays in development of product candidates, including delays in development activities of our collaboration partners, and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2019.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:















Royalties

$ 18,107



$ 19,989



$ 36,060



$ 40,933

Product sales, net

5,760



4,483



14,150



11,284

Revenues under collaborative agreements

15,281



10,730



45,887



13,857

Total revenues

39,148



35,202



96,097



66,074

Operating expenses:















Cost of product sales

1,877



836



6,526



3,888

Research and development

33,910



40,086



65,238



78,062

Selling, general and administrative

17,338



14,353



35,344



27,909

Total operating expenses

53,125



55,275



107,108



109,859

Operating loss

(13,977)



(20,073)



(11,011)



(43,785)

Other income (expense):















Investment and other income, net

1,983



1,983



4,040



3,651

Interest expense

(2,613)



(4,770)



(5,818)



(10,000)

Net loss before income taxes

(14,607)



(22,860)



(12,789)



(50,134)

Income tax expense

17



33



39



220

Net loss

$ (14,624)



$ (22,893)



$ (12,828)



$ (50,354)



















Net loss per share:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.10)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.35)



















Shares used in computing net loss per share:















Basic and diluted

145,411



143,568



145,051



143,114



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 67,041



$ 57,936

Marketable securities, available-for-sale

220,424



296,590

Accounts receivable, net and other contract assets

32,219



30,005

Inventories

43,900



22,625

Prepaid expenses and other assets

28,122



20,693

Total current assets

391,706



427,849

Property and equipment, net

15,079



7,465

Prepaid expenses and other assets

10,545



4,434

Restricted cash

500



500

Total assets

$ 417,830



$ 440,248











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 12,467



$ 4,079

Accrued expenses

45,561



49,529

Deferred revenue, current portion

6,511



4,247

Current portion of long-term debt, net

70,878



91,506

Total current liabilities

135,417



149,361











Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,746



5,008

Long-term debt, net

14,083



34,874

Other long-term liabilities

6,532



2,118











Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

146



145

Additional paid-in capital

803,782



780,457

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

390



(277)

Accumulated deficit

(544,266)



(531,438)

Total stockholders' equity

260,052



248,887

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 417,830



$ 440,248



