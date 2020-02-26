Halozyme Therapeutics To Present At The Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) will be presenting at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT in Boston. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will provide a corporate overview.

The presentation will be webcast through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website at www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 90 days following the event. To access a live webcast, please visit Halozyme's website approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharma technology platform company that provides innovative and disruptive solutions with the goal of improving patient experience and outcomes. Our proprietary enzyme rHUPH20 is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids. We license our technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine our ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the collaborators' proprietary compounds. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

