The call will be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website and a recording will be made available following the close of the call. To access the webcast and additional documents related to the call, please visit the Investors page of www.halozyme.com approximately fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 410-5657 (domestic callers) or (334) 323-7224 (international callers) using passcode 769890. A telephone replay will be available after the call by dialing (877) 919-4059 (domestic callers) or (334) 323-0140 (international callers) using replay ID number 68917761.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug PEGPH20, applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for metastatic pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, metastatic breast cancer and has potential across additional cancers in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Alexion for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Contacts:

Jim Mazzola

858-704-8122

ir@halozyme.com

Chris Burton

858-704-8352

ir@halozyme.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halozyme-to-host-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-conference-call-300626523.html

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.halozyme.com

