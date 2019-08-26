Halozyme To Participate In 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, will participate in the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company on Wednesday, September 4 at 10:50 a.m. ET / 7:50 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 90 days following each event. To access a live webcast, please visit Halozyme's website approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx, for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

