Halozyme to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Event:

TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format:

Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date:

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Presentation Time:  

11:50 a.m. PT / 2:50 p.m. ET

Location:  

Boston, MA


Event:

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024

Format:

Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date:

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Presentation Time:

12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Location:

Miami, FL


Event:            

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format:                

Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date:  

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Presentation Time:  

7:45 a.m. PT / 10:45 a.m. ET

Location:                

Miami, FL

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Replays of the audio webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of reducing treatment burden for patients. Having touched more than 800,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in seven commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:
Tram Bui
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
609-359-3016
[email protected]

Samantha Gaspar
Teneo
617-877-9710 
[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

