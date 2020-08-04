Halozyme To Present At Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference. Dr. Torley will take part in a fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. ET / 05:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's website (www.halozyme.com), and an archive will be made available for 90 days following the event. To access a live webcast, please visit Halozyme's website approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has positively impacted more than 400,000 patient lives via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® drug delivery technology and is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Contact:

Al Kildani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

858-704-8122

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

