Halozyme to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that members of the senior leadership team are scheduled to present and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences.

Details on the presentations are as follow:

Event:





Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference Presenter:





Nicole LaBrosse, Chief Financial Officer Format:





Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Presentation Date:





Wednesday, November 29th, 2023 Presentation Time:





5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET Location:





New York, NY











Event:





6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Presenter:





Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Office Format:





Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Presentation Date:





Wednesday, November 29th, 2023 Presentation Time:





9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET Location:





Miami, FL











A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Replays of the audio webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 700,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in seven commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including XYOSTED® and TLANDO® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

